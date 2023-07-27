A new bookmobile may soon be traveling the streets of Temple, delivering books and services to schools, churches and other locations around the city.
The Friends of the Temple Public Library have donated $83,000 to the city for the purchase of the new bookmobile, which will be the library system’s second, according to Nohely Mackowiak, a communications specialist for the city.
“The Friends have been saving many years for a new bookmobile,” said Nikki Morrow, president of the organization. “We provided the library’s first bookmobile, and we are excited to be able to purchase another one. This donation is made possible by the work of many volunteers, Friends members and the community’s support of our used book sales.”
The mobile library unit will help provide services offered at the downtown facility at various locations, including pop-up visits, schools and day cares, senior centers, churches, festivals and other events. Bookmobile services include card registration, checkouts and returns of materials and notary services.
The city unveiled its library master plan in April, which proposes the creation of three branch libraries.
Temple Public Library Director Natalie McAdams said the bookmobile has indispensable value.
“The bookmobile represents the most cost-effective means to connect with our community members right where they are,” she said. “While the city may envision building additional branches over the next decade, the library cannot delay in providing essential services to its neighbors dispersed across the city.”
“The bookmobile will be a crucial link in bringing the joy of reading to children, supporting low-income families, engaging seniors, and aiding individuals with disabilities who may face challenges in traveling to the downtown library or a potential future branch,” McAdams said.
The Friends of the Temple Public Library will be recognized at the Aug. 3 City Council meeting for their continued support of the library and the bookmobile purchase.