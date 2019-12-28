BELTON — The country’s second-largest pole vaulting competition is slated for next weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, with events varying from classes, clinics and meets.
The 11th annual Pole Vaulting Expo Explosion is expected to showcase more than 390 vaulters, said Jack Chapman, owner of Texas Elite Pole Vaulting of Killeen.
“It’s continued to grow every year,” Chapman said. “We’re the second-largest pole vaulting event in the nation as far as competition itself goes. We’ve even added an additional runaway for this year’s event.”
Doors at the Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, will open at 7 a.m. Friday to participants, while parents will have the opportunity to meet with Ty Sevin — an associate head coach with the University of Texas’ track and field program — about the ins and outs of college recruiting.
Jeff Hartwig and Alyshia Newman will be among the professional pole vaulters in attendance, and Chapman is excited for the insight they can offer to those in attendance.
“The big thing is being able to interact with them, and learn from their trials and tribulations that they’ve faced as youth and as adults,” Chapman said. “These pro vaulters come in and really connect and interact well with these kids … they treat them like they’ve been friends all their lives to the point that some of these kids become huge followers of these professional vaulters through Instagram.”
Chapman said that this competition showcases one of the most technical events an athlete can ever take part in, but emphasized how it’s almost like a huge family gathering.
“These kids come from all across the nation and everybody is there to help each other regardless if you’re here from Missouri, California or New York. None of that matters when these kids come together as pole vaulters.”
That family vibe is easily visible as Chapman said contestants loan each other equipment all throughout the event — an act he said is not common in other sports.
“You can’t go borrow a baseball bat from another team’s dugout and expect them to let you use it,” Chapman said. “But at this event it’s not unusual for a competitor to let you borrow a pole … that you’re competing against. They want you to be just as successful as they are.”
The first session of meets will kick off at 3:15 p.m. Friday.