BELTON — Temple resident Guy Fowler has just two rules when it comes to wearing women’s clothing.
“In public and always for charity,” he told the Telegram. “Believe it or not, I don’t wear heels while I’m vacuuming my house.”
On Tuesday, Fowler, a local Realtor, was one of 13 male models who donned at least an A cup for the Central Texas Bra Brunch at the Bell County Expo Center — an annual event hosted by the American Cancer Society.
The hundreds in attendance cheered as they placed dollar bills and envelopes of money in the participants’ Star Wars-themed bras.
“We’ve raised a lot of money over the years and it is always an honor and a privilege to get out there to raise money for the American Center Society for Breast Cancer Awareness,” Fowler, who has participated in every Bra Brunch since the beginning, said.
He highlighted how the event, which was forgone during the COVID-19 pandemic, was all about community in its 10th year.
“All we did last year was sell calendars. It was great but getting everybody back here was phenomenal,” said Fowler, who strutted down the runway as Yoda. “There was so much excitement and I think the fundraising exceeded expectations. I wasn’t sure how much we would come back after COVID but that was a great crowd out there.”
Pam Krumnow, who served on the Central Texas Bra Brunch Committee, called Tuesday’s event a success.
“The crowd really got into it and the guys had a great time so it was so good to come back from the calendar,” she said. “We don’t know our total yet since we still have a couple of hours of counting but I feel like we definitely exceeded expectations.”
Fowler, who plays the drums in the Praise Band at Temple Bible Church, encouraged residents that were unable to attend the event on Tuesday to donate online at bit.ly/3CwXDy8 if able.
“Every person out there either has cancer, had cancer and recovered, or has a family member or friend that has gone through it,” he said. “So, you know, this cancer is bad stuff and the only way that we can kick it is through functions like this.”
Norm Northen, a Temple resident whose costume was based on The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, shared that sentiment.
“I don’t have a personal connection to breast cancer, and that is a blessing in a way, but this is the ninth year that I’ve been a part of the Bra Brunch. Not the first one but the rest of them,” he said. “Having an audience again was so much better than just selling a calendar, and you can still donate to the cause.”