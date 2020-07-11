“Kind, generous and smart” summed up the life of Sean Lee Eggleston, 32, said Staci Masson, executive director of Feed My Sheep, at a Saturday afternoon memorial service in front of the ministry at South Third Street and West Avenue G
An off-and-on homeless resident of Temple for seven years, Eggleston died about 3:45 a.m. last Sunday in a hit-and-run accident. He was riding his bicycle near Birdcreek Drive and Southwest HK Dodgen Loop when witnesses said he was struck by a white SUV.
For the service, family and friends gathered under a small canopy and in the shaded area across Third Street. They heard songs by Bobby Jeffers and Kathy Ylostolo, and words of comfort from the Rev. Michael Lawson, all members of the FMS leadership team.
Eggleston’s mother, Donna Sochia of New York, and his twin brother, Jason, sat on the front row under the canopy.
“I’m very angry,” Sochia said before the service, “because someone that would hit my son would just drive away. That’s inexcusable to me. It’s an accident. Once you drive away it’s no longer an accident.”
Jason was cremated and there will be another service for him in New York state, she said. She and Jason will be making the return drive, and she said she wasn’t looking forward to the trip.
“I’m from a small town,” she said.
She said Sean served in the U.S. Navy for three years and worked on a submarine. He was very good with electronics, she said.
“He and his brother always wanted to be together,” she said. One of them joined the Navy; the other followed. One of them came to Texas; the other followed, she said.
Lawson opened the service with a prayer, and Ylostolo sang “Strong Enough,” accompanied by Jeffers on the guitar.
Lawson read Psalms 23.
“Each and every one of us can know the security that the Lord is our shepherd,” he said. “In Romans it tells us we all need God. It also tells us the gift of God is eternal life in Jesus Christ.”
He opened the service for those who wanted to share something about Sean.
Jason was the first to speak.
“I don’t know what to say,” he said. “I love my brother. I miss him. I’m sorry. I thought I had a handle on this, but I don’t.”
Others followed, taking a moment to talk about Sean. One man said he was a very good friend and that God took him home. Another said he was still finding bicycle parts in his house, since Sean liked to tinker with bikes.
“Sean was to me a great friend,” another man said.
Sean’s mother then took the microphone.
“Thank everyone that has been kind to my son,” she said. “I want everyone to pray for Jason, that our endeavor will be a success.”
Temple Mayor Pro Tem Judy Morales spoke briefly.
“It really hurt our heart when we saw this in the paper,” she said. “I’m very touched … at everybody who reached out to Sean. We value you as a person. You are a child of God.”
Ylostolo and Jeffers sang “I Can Only Imagine,” and “in Christ Alone.”
Jeffers closed in prayer, asking that “we would keep the finality of life in mind and live as if every day were the last.”