While the computer problems that plagued the first day of early voting have been resolved, the number of early votes in Bell County continued to remain below the turnout seen in the 2016 election.
The county reported 5,633 additional people had voted as of Thursday night, bringing the total number of early voters this election to 17,889 over the past three days.
The new totals increased the gap between early voting for the first three days this year and the turnout in 2016 in which 22,356 voters cast ballots in the first three days.
Voting had been slowed down on the first day of early voting due to problems with election equipment, which resulted in some voters waiting for four hours or more.
Bell County Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said problems with the software had been fixed and voting had been going smoothly on both Wednesday and Thursday.
“It seemed to go much smoother … we got a lot of stuff ironed out with the connectivity issue between the tablets and the kiosk,” Dutton said. “It didn’t seem to end super late (Wednesday) like it did on the first day. Most places I heard had lines but it wasn’t terrible. Most people got to get out of there by 6 p.m.”
Temple resident Marianne Stringfellow, who was voting at the Temple Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., said the line was moving quickly despite its length. Stringfellow said it only took her about 15 minutes to get more than halfway through the line, which rounded the building and extended down Fourth Street.
Stringfellow, 77, said she wanted to wait until Thursday in order to avoid the large crowds and long lines on the first two days.
Another Temple resident, William Thomas, 65, said he wanted to make sure he voted before the weekend, which he predicted would once again see a large number of residents turn out.
“I work at the VA and I get off at 3:30 p.m. and decided that I was going to come today,” Thomas said Thursday. “It will be the best day compared to tomorrow, everyone is going to be here tomorrow.”
Dutton said coronavirus restrictions, which have restrained the number of voting machines available at each polling location, have led to some of the longer waits.
“Honestly, there are going to be lines,” Dutton said. “We are limited in the amount of machines, and with all of the restrictions of trying to keep things 6 feet apart. With the straight-ticket (voting) being eliminated, there are a lot of folks who would like to hit one button and they are out but they are stuck filling out the entire ballot.”
While larger or more voting locations could help to reduce this issue, Bell County Commissioner Bill Schumann said getting locations for early voting can be difficult.
Schumann said location availability needs to be held by the county every day for multiple weeks — two weeks during a normal election and three weeks this year because of the coronavirus pandemic — and that limits what places will be available. Typical voting locations such as churches, schools or convention centers might not be available because of multiple activities at those sites — resulting in them not being usable.
While securing more voting locations have been hard, Schumann said he and the rest of the Commissioners Court have been ready to give any support to the Elections Department that it needs.
“The Elections Department has told us (no) every time we have asked if they need more equipment,” Schumann said. “The answer we continually get is that we are in good shape. Whatever it is that they want, if they will just tell us, we will make it happen.”
Bell County Republican Party Chairman Nancy Boston said she has been happy with the performance of the county so far in the election, despite the some of the early issues.
Boston said that she does not believe more early voting locations will be needed, and expects voters to stagger their times when they come to vote out.
“I believe that we are going to have a tremendous turnout, I have seen a lot of interest in this election,” Boston said. “I think we have the capability, the personnel and the equipment to be able to handle what needs to be done.”
Bell County Democratic Party Chairman Chris Rosenberg said she has been delighted to see so many people coming out to vote throughout the county.
Rosenberg attributed the long lines to both voter enthusiasm in this year’s election and Republican policies that are making voting in the state harder. She said the removal of straight-ticket voting and the refusal to expand a ballot by mail program has led voters to risk their health to vote.
She said she supports having more early voting locations and expanded hours.
“Voters should be able to vote without risking their health, and yet that is what Republican leadership in Texas is asking them to do,” Rosenberg said. “They are also requiring that Texans spend the better part of their day, in many cases, just to cast a ballot.”
Early voting in Texas will continue until Oct. 30, with voters still able to request mail-in ballots until Oct. 23 and be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3.