A grand jury indicted a Cameron man on a first-degree felony charge after police say he allegedly attacked his girlfriend with a baseball bat.
Bennie Moreno Salazar, 55, was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Cameron Police Department, at about 6:45 p.m. on April 24, officers responded to a residence on the 600 block of East 15th Street to a report of an assault.
At the scene, officers found Salazar sitting on the front porch of the residence. Salazar told officers his girlfriend assaulted him with a metal golf club.
“Affiant observed scratches, cuts, abrasions, and swelling on the defendant’s head and face,” the affidavit said.
The girlfriend was contacted inside the house, and the affidavit said officers observed her face was black and blue and her left eye was almost swollen shut, along with other injuries to her forehead and arm.
She told officers that Salazar allegedly hit her with a wooden bat and caused the injuries two days prior.
The woman was arrested on the scene for the assault on Salazar. However, a search of Milam County District Clerk records showed no charges for the woman were filed.
Salazar was arrested later after an arrest warrant was issued.
Other indictments
Justin Duane Stevenson, 32, of Rockdale, aggravated kidnapping.
Verdell Wells, 45, of Cameron, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence.
Christopher Lawrence Peel, 28, of Killeen, theft of a firearm.
Robert James Latta III, 27, of McDade, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Joshua Marceaux, 35, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Sergio Alonzo, 31, of Burlington, theft of materials.
Pedro Gomez Mendez, 33, of Rockdale, forgery of government instrument.
Sergio Argenis, 40, of Pearland, fraudulent possession of identifying information.
Chad Malin, 47, of Rockdale, debit/credit card abuse.
Felisha Marie Parker, 26, of Rockdale, burglary of a building.
Samuel West, 49, of Thorndale, terroristic threat against a peace officer.
Davin Odell Shriver, 18, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 20 units in a drug-free zone.
Charles Dykes, 74, of Milano, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Kenneth Drone, 62, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Shelia Teresa Wilcox, 58, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Raymond Ulmer, 46, of Austin, bail jumping.
Kelvin Thompson, 34, of Killeen, bail jumping.
Joe Ramos Jr., 52, of Rockdale, bail jumping.
Christopher Fetzner, 39, of San Angelo, bail jumping.
Kristen Laci Gibson, 48, of Cameron, bail jumping.
Marissa Robles Vargas, 38, of Cameron, bail jumping.