A Milam County sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after being assaulted by a theft suspect in the Davilla area, according to Milam County Sheriff Chris White.
About 5 p.m. Saturday, Milam County deputies responded to a report from a resident that a man had stolen his dog and was walking on FM 487 toward the Davilla Cemetery. Deputy Ryan Blankemeier arrived and approached the suspect and, without warning, the subject immediately began to resist the deputy’s efforts to detain him. The subject began violently beating Blankemeier with his fists striking him several times in the face, according to White.
Blankemeier was able to recover from the blows and restrain the subject and get him into handcuffs. Additional back up units of deputies, DPS troopers and the Milam County Game Warden all responded and arrived five to 10 minutes after the deputy had regained control of the suspect.
Blankemeier was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for treatment of his injuries. He was released from the hospital after X-rays and a CT-scan showed no broken bones or fractures.
The suspect was later identified as Brian Schoenfeldt, a 41-year-old Hutto resident. He was transported to the Milam County Jail and booked for resisting arrest and assault on a public servant. His bond was set at $28,000.
"Please pray with me for Deputy Blankemeier’s quick healing and recovery" White said. "Doctors are still monitoring swelling in his leg that has not gone down yet."