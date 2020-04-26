Editor’s note: This story is one in an ongoing series about unsung heroes in our community.
BELTON — While many in the country are working from home to keep themselves socially distant, John Clark’s work has been all about bringing those at his workplace closer together with clients and other employees.
Clark works at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas in Belton as the interim information systems manager, helping the organization transition from working at the office to working from home. His days have been filled with the constant calls and questions to keep the organization, which spans several counties, working.
Charley Ayres, director of industry/education partnerships for the organization, said Clark’s work had gone unnoticed due to his work late at night and on the weekends.
“In order to expand the bandwidth and capabilities of the infrastructure at Workforce Solutions, John worked weekends and late into the nights to make sure job seekers could connect with Workforce specialists, and the staff had access to customer’s information while working remotely,” Ayres said. “Much of this went unnoticed because so much work was done after hours and behind the scenes.”
When the coronavirus first hit, local Workforce offices had chosen to limit contact, but as time went on Clark said the organization chose to have all staff work from home.
Redirecting phone calls from the office and getting employees usable computers to work at home with has been tough for Clark and the other staff. Despite a previous project before the virus hit to make remote working possible, Clark said there was a difference between the system they had and what was needed.
After two weeks of work to set the new system up, and a few failures, Clark said the system has worked well despite it not being the most efficient solution.
“Luckily, we had been working on a remote solution for several years, so it came into full production at that time,” Clark said. “So we went from 20 to all of our staff (working remotely), and we had to double our server capacity and work out all the bugs. Now we have staff over our seven-county area that are working remotely and are still able to take care of our customers.”
Keeping the organization’s servers working, despite the recent jump in usage, has been tough for Clark, who said needed parts have been delayed for weeks.
Other common parts such as monitor adaptors, which Clark needs to help employees at home, also have been scarce. He said an employee went to stores in Temple, Belton, Round Rock and Georgetown to get all the needed computer parts.
Along with all the stress the pandemic caused, Clark said his former boss retired two weeks ago, prompting him to be promoted from a network administrator to the new position in the interim.
Clark’s new job, along with his previous responsibilities, has had him working between 12 and 13 hours a day, seven days a week. He said most of this time has been spent alone, or with only two or three others in the office at one time.
Instead of being lonely in the empty building, Clark said not having others around has made him more comfortable.
“I guess I am your typical computer guy,” Clark said. “I like to be in my cave, and I need my lights dimmed and I need my music loud. (And now) I don’t have to worry about anybody else walking by and judging me.”
Despite the challenges, Clark said he knows the work he is doing to help his colleagues do their jobs, and, by extension, those who are out of work in the area get jobs.
“Luckily, we can keep our staff employed and provide assistance to all those folks who did lose their jobs,” Clark said.