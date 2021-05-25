CAMERON — A Milam County grand jury on May 20 issued 50 indictments in criminal cases, including a Cameron man accused of possessing child pornography and solicitation of a minor, according to a news release from Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey.
Juan Manuel Saucedo-Gallegos, 28, of Cameron, is charged with possession of child porn, a third-degree felony, and online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.
An indictment said Saucedo-Gallegos said on or around May 6, he attempted to engage in sexual contact or deviant sexual conduct with a minor by soliciting the minor with an electronic message over the internet.
The second indictment said the Cameron man intentionally or knowingly possessed child pornography on or around May 6 that depicted youths under 18 engaged in sexual contact.
Also indicted on unrelated charges were:
• Diamond Anthony Ramos, 33, of Rockdale, burglary of habitation – assault, a second-degree felony.
• Cecil Ray Baker, 20, of Rockdale, burglary of habitation – assault, a second-degree felony.
• Kimberly Ann Herrera, 46, of Rockdale, forgery – elderly, a second-degree felony.
• Nicholas Joelle Vasquez, 17, of Lexington, credit/debit card abuse, a state jail felony.
• Rebekah Mikal Barnes, 33, of Round Rock, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance 4-200 – drug-free zone, a first-degree felony.
• Dvaughn Andre Wiggins, 33, of Cameron, assault family violence with priors during emergency, a second-degree felony.
• Shaddarwin Shaquann Blaylock, 31, of Cameron, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
• Joseph Albert Borgas, 25, of Cameron, continued violation of protective order, a third-degree felony, and assault family violence – impede breathing with priors, a second-degree felony.
• Christopher William Smith, 37, of Cameron, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
• Michael Borgas, 46, of Cameron, 3 rd Degree Felony, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies.
• Richard Lewis Hill, 53, of Cameron, DWI third or more, a third-degree felony.
• Jesse Damon Corona, 51, of Cameron, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
• Steven Lee Gonzales, 41, of Cameron, evading arrest with prior, a state jail felony.
• Travis Deshun Stephens, 39, of Austin, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams – drug-free zone, a third-degree felony.
• Jose Angel Davila, 61, of Buckholts, DWI third or more, a third-degree felony.
• Kenneth Michael Oder, 40, of Belton, intoxication assault, a third-degree felony.
• Kathryn Margaret Trevino, 55, address unknown, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
• Jeffery William Crutchfield, 32, of Bryan, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, a third-degree felony; evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams, a second-degree felony.
• Niki Darnette Ross, 52, of Arlington, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams, a second-degree felony.
• Landon Elijah Tabor, 22, of Cameron, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Amanda Lee Fisher, 43, of Rockdale, assault family violence with previous conviction, a third-degree felony.
• John Leorn Melton, 49, of Cameron, illegal dumping, a state jail felony.
• Jamie Bello-Garcia, 35, of Mexico, assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.
• Patrick Trent Mott, 35, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
• Justin Wade Altstatt, 34, of Shepherd, bail jumping – fail to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Jaylan Jermiah Harris, 18, of Bryan, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.
• Ira Richard Thrasher, 45, of Rockdale, three counts of bail jumping – failure to appear, all third-degree felonies.
• Ruben Avila, 44, of Rockdale, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Stacey Michelle Davis, 54, of San Antonio, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Richard Glenn Houston, 52, of Rockdale, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Carlos Daniel Dominguez-Rodriguez, 21, of Rockdale, two counts of bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felonies.
• Mark David Ramos, 27, of Rockdale, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Carl Alan Groendes, 33, of Cameron, two counts of bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felonies.
• Casey David Hopson, 34, of Rockdale, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Dalton Keith Hammond, 26, of Lexington, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Jordan England, 22, of Cameron, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Tyson Landon Isaac, 20, of Lubbock, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Stacey Hall Brewer, 37, of Rockdale, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.