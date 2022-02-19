BELTON — Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. has lifted a boil water notice ordered for the north side of Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190.
The boil notice was issued on Thursday after a main line break.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 2/19/2022,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533.
To reach TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.