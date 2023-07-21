Emergency ambulance services in Temple will continue for at least a few more years — despite an increase in their cost approved this week.
On Thursday, a 15% increase to emergency and non-emergency ambulance services in Temple was approved by the City Council 4-0. Councilwoman Zoe Grant was absent from the meeting.
Fire Chief Mitch Randles said he thought that the cost adjustment for the privately provided services was understandable since costs have not increased in the past six years despite COVID-19.
City officials said Temple originally decided to contract with American Medical Response, also known as Temple EMS, in 2017 to take over its emergency medical services.
“I did do a review of several different cities around, and this is in line with those cities,” Randles said. “Actually we are on the lower end, I saw prices from anywhere around $800 to a little over $2,000. Ambulance prices are hard to compare apples to apples just based upon how some people pay for them.”
The new rates adopted in Thursday’s agreement will see the cost of a trip increase from $1,125 a trip to $1,295, not including the cost per mile.
Randles said EMS rates across the state vary based upon how patients are charged. He said that Temple charges patients one lump sum for the trip and not for each individual service provided along the trip.
“Our ambulance fee includes all of those disposable supplies and procedures,” Randles said. “So basically, if you get an ambulance trip everything that happens in the back of that ambulance is included in that fee.”
Another difference in the services provided in Temple is that the mileage cost to patients is only for when they ride the ambulance and not for the vehicle’s whole trip to the patient and back to their facility.
Byron Sedlacek, operations manager at AMR, said costs for the company have risen by a significant amount in the past six years, especially during the pandemic.
Some of these costs have included a 17% increase on average to medical supplies, 45% increase to fuel costs and a 24% increase to salaries.
“We feel like a 15% (increase) is pretty nominal to keep us able to provide the city a great service without any subsidy requirements,” Sedlacek said.
In addition to emergency services, AMR, as well as three other companies, provide non-emergency ambulance services which will also see an increase in prices. One of these other services is provided by Baylor Scott & White.
A contract with the company, which has worked with the city to provide non-emergency transport, was also approved for an extension Thursday for an additional five years.