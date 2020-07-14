A Temple man arrested in a March 2019 sting that targeted sexual predators was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to online solicitation of a minor.
Jake Blevins, 29, was sentenced to six years deferred adjudication probation by Bell County District Court Judge John Gauntt in the 27th District Court.
The court hearing was live streamed with Gauntt remaining in his office, along with Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane, who prosecuted Blevins, in her office. Physically in the courtroom were Blevins and his attorney, Gatesville attorney Darren Bertin. They both wore masks.
Dr. Anna Shursen, who administered four tests to Blevins to determine if he was a danger to reoffend, testified for the defense. It was her conclusion that Blevins wasn’t a danger to society and would be a good candidate for probation, she said.
Shursen explained that probation, in Blevins’ case, would be more rigorous and stricter and he would be well-monitored for a period of time — from three and a half to five years.
Lane questioned Shursen and asked if she’d seen the police department reports and if she believed Blevins genuinely took responsibility for his actions, considering that he planned to have sex with a girl he believed was 16 after chatting with her on an online dating site.
Shursen said Blevins would not be a higher risk to offend if it had been a girl in the motel room instead of a police officer.
She recommended no computer access to start out, and then to allow a treatment provider to decide if that is appropriate. Shursen said his behavior, according to the law, wasn’t deviant.
Bertin argued for probation, while Lane opted for prison time. Lane asked that if Blevins was given probation, to allow him no computer access and to stay away from children until it’s decided if he is a risk to society.
Blevins admitted he talked to someone he believed was a teenage girl under the age of 17. He actually talked to a Texas Department of Public Safety agent who pretended to be a teenage girl, an arrest affidavit said.
He said he’d meet the girl at a Killeen hotel in a certain room, the affidavit said. He told the agent he would drive a Chevrolet pickup. Special agents staged in the area saw a man get out of a Chevrolet pickup and go into the room. The agents identified him as Blevins.
A warrant for Blevins’ arrest was issued Aug. 26, 2019, by Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. Blevins was released from the Bell County Jail after he posted a $50,000 bond.