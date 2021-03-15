Bluebonnets are back — just weeks after snow and ice crippled Central Texas.
The vibrant state flower is blooming in yards, meadows and other green spaces — tiny color bombs amid the fallen leaves and barren trees.
“They are popping up,” said Zoe Rascoe of the Central Texas Master Naturalist Chapter. “The rosettes pop up in winter, low to the ground, and then the stems come up later.”
Texas bluebonnets typically peak at the end of March through mid-April, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.
Bluebonnets often start blooming near Interstate 10 between San Antonio and Houston and then farther north toward the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The native range of Texas bluebonnets is primarily the Hill Country and Blackland Prairie Ecoregions, although Texans often plant their own, the parks department said.
“Recent Texas flora Facebook posts, and photos from native plant enthusiasts, that I received during the winter storm included blooming bluebonnets covered in ice in Central Texas,” Jason Singhurst, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department botanist, said in a news release. “Believe it or not though, most native perennial or biennial plants such as bluebonnets fared just fine under the insulated snow and ice. If we can get some steady rain in the coming weeks and temperatures stay in mid-80s or below through April, it should be a great Texas bluebonnet spring.”
Rascoe said bluebonnets “come out when conditions are ripe.”
Bluebonnets and a lot of wildflowers have hard casings … they’ll come up when the time is best,” she said.
Although a bit early, Rascoe said, most bluebonnets are dormant until late March or early April.
“They were snoozing anyway” during Winter Storm Uri, which led to widespread power outages across Texas, she said.
TWPD said early spring is the time when a flourish of trout lilies, buttercups, many mustards, Dakota vervain, four-nerve daisy, spring beauty, violets, Texas rainbow cactus, fishhook barrel cactus, Texas mountain laurel flowers and others pop up from the ground.
Singhurst said that he anticipates that this spring will allow for a very promising wildflower season in the Big Bend and far West Texas region.
Although the state has had extremely dry winters in previous years, this season will likely be more colorful due to increased wet weather over this winter, TWPD said.
In Central Texas, Singhurst said he anticipates that residents will see many vegetative bluebonnets, Engelmann’s daisy, Blackfoot daisy, Drummond’s skullcap, paintbrush, primrose, prairie fleabane, and many others.
As people begin to walk into fields for bluebonnet photography, it’s important to watch out for snakes, Rascoe said.
“Snakes can be an issue,” she said. “You’re in their habitat so watch out for them.”
Although many landscaping plants died in the storm, Rascoe said, other plants and trees survived.
“My cedar elm have budded since I picked up the paper this morning,” Rascoe said Monday afternoon. “Things will start looking better.”
FLOWER POWER
Texans can log the flora they see on iNaturalist and contribute to biologists’ knowledge of the state’s wildflowers. The platform also allows other plant enthusiasts to assist one another in identification of species throughout the state. Visit www.inaturalist.org.