As Texas opens up vaccinations to all adults, vaccine doses in Bell County have become as hard to get as toilet paper was during the early stages of the pandemic.
County officials are encouraging people who are unable to find appointments at county sites to look to partners in the community such as local hospitals. While there are many appointments each week, people in need of first or second doses will need to be patient as there are more people who are trying to get the vaccine than doses.
Those in search of a vaccine are being encouraged to constantly check with all providers as county officials are still seeing a significant number of no-shows and cancelations, which open new appointments.
Residents can go to www.tdtnews.com/news/coronavirus/ for information.
“We encourage those interested in scheduling an appointment to check back regularly, as the state of Texas is continuously allocating more vaccine,” Deke Jones, spokesman for Baylor Scott & White, said. “As additional doses become available to us, we open more appointments so that we can administer doses as quickly as possible.”
Texas also launched an online vaccine scheduler this week at GetTheVaccine.dshs.texas.gov. Those needing help can call 833-832-7067.
Bell County will have six COVID-19 vaccination sites this week, a combination of dynamic and static centers.
Baylor Scott & White, Seton Medical Center and AdventHealth will serve as the county’s three main fixed sites, mainly administering first doses of the vaccine.
Baylor Scott & White is offering first-dose vaccines at its west campus, 546 N. Kegley Road; Seton is at 850 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights; and AdventHealth is at 2405 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 101 in Killeen.
Baylor Scott & White has set up a dedicated line to help people schedule vaccine appointments at 1-844-279-8222.
The county also is offering a fixed drive-through, second-dose site at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen, 2000 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, will hold a dynamic second-dose clinic from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Friday.
Temple
- H-E-B Pharmacy, 1314 W. Adams Ave. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
- CVS Pharmacy, 2674 S. 31st St. Those wanting to schedule an appointment at a local store can go to http://bit.ly/CVSCovid.
- Walmart Pharmacies are at 3401 S. 31st St. and at 6801 W. Adams Ave. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
- Sam’s Club, 1414 Marlandwood Road. Go to SamsClub.com/covid.
- Walgreens, 3614 S. 31st St. Schedule by going to http://bit.lyWalgreensvaccine.
Belton
- H-E-B Pharmacy, 2509 N. Main St. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
- CVS Pharmacy, 2849 N. Main St. Go to http://bit.ly/CVSCovid.
- Walgreens, 100 Lake Road. Schedule by going to http://bit.lyWalgreensvaccine.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 2604 N. Main St. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Those in other parts of the county can go to their local store’s websites and find a location closer to where they live.