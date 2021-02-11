The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Thursday morning for Central Texas. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. this evening.
Cities affected by this advisory include Killeen, Temple and Fort Hood.
Areas of light freezing rain and sleet are possible this morning. More widespread freezing rain and sleet is expected to move across the region this afternoon. Accumulations of ice and sleet of up to 1/4 inch are possible.
Very slippery sidewalks, bridges, and overpasses are expected. Surface roadways could also be impacted by icy conditions.
The NWS encourages motorists to slow down and use caution while traveling.
NWS forecast for Temple
Thursday: Freezing rain and sleet likely, mainly after 1pm. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a high near 31. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Thursday night: Freezing rain and sleet likely before 9pm, then a chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet between 9pm and 1am. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday night: Cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of sleet after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday night: A slight chance of sleet before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 32. North northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night: Snow likely, possibly mixed with sleet, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 14. North northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday: Snow likely, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all snow after 7am. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 19. North northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday night: A 20 percent chance of snow before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.