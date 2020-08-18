BELTON - Maya Maxwell, charged with capital murder of multiple persons and tampering with evidence, is now married and asked today for a large bond reduction.
Heard before newly appointed 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie, Maxwell's attorney, Wade Faulkner, asked for her bond to be reduced from $750,000 to $75,000 so her husband - named John Doe for the hearing - could afford to bail her out.
After Doe, who currently lives in Michigan, testified for the defense and was questioned by Bell County First Assistant Stephanie Newell, Duskie denied the bond change but said Faulkner could revisit it in the future if circumstances changed.
Maxwell and Doe were married July 12 by proxy, Doe said.
Maxwell allegedly assisted Cedric Marks in the Jan. 3, 2019, murders and destruction of evidence pertaining to the deaths of 28-year-old Jenna Scott and 32-year-old Michael Swearingin, both of Temple.