Temple is looking for a few good neighbors.
Volunteers are sought for the city’s Good Neighbor Program, which matches them with residents that need help with lawn care maintenance and other minor home improvement projects.
“Our residents truly care about one another and are willing to help their neighbors, so we are excited to match community members through this program,” Nancy Glover, director of housing and community development, said in a statement. “By working together, we can continue to enhance the community.”
The program — which runs from April 1 to Oct. 31 — features an online application for volunteers to sign up.
“We can help you help them,” the city said on the program website. “With your help, we can expand our services to provide assistance to more citizens in need throughout the Temple area.”
Once applications are approved, a coordinator will assign one weekend each month for the work to be completed, according to a news release.
Program staff will drop off and pick up maintenance equipment from the home based on the scheduled dates and projects scheduled.
Equipment is provided from the Transform Temple Tool Library.
Volunteers will receive a Good Neighbor T-shirt for their participation and be recognized on the Housing and Community Development Department’s website, the city said.
To participate, visit templetx.gov/goodneighbor to fill out an application.