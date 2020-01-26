The Texas Mission of Mercy dental clinic for veterans is coming to Killeen Feb. 21-22.
Only a limited number of veterans can access dental care through the VA, leaving many in need.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans only qualify for full dental benefits if they meet certain criteria, such as being 100 percent disabled due to service-related injuries or being a former prisoner of war.
Donna Dunn, executive director of Body of Christ Clinic in Belton, which includes a dental clinic, said when she heard about the free clinic she was interested, particularly since it’s targeted toward veterans.
“We have such a large population of veterans throughout the county,” Dunn said.
Body of Christ Dental Clinic will be supporting the event through the volunteering of clinic technicians and regular volunteers.
Untreated dental problems often lead to more serious health issues. The Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation is working to address this need with its Texas Mission of Mercy, a mobile dental clinic that hosts four events across Texas each year. Volunteer dentists work at providing the appropriate dental care.
Dr. Matthew Franzen of Killeen is the dental director for this clinic.
There are usually 60 to 80 dentists volunteering for these events and so far 50 have signed up, Franzen said.
“If you are a veteran in need of dental help, sign up, and if you want to help, come as a volunteer,” he said.
There is always a need for volunteers, he said. The patients are seen on a first-come, first-serve basis so the patients are there all day and help is needed in serving food to the patients. Volunteers are needed to check in patients and volunteers.
A screening event for patients will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, 718 N. Second St. in Killeen. To register for the screening, call 682-701-3868 no later than Friday.
Registered and prescreened patients seeking care should plan to arrive by 5 a.m. on either Friday, Feb. 21, or Saturday, Feb. 22, at Fairway Middle School to register. The clinic will stop accepting patients once capacity is reached. Patients must bring their current medications.
The mission of Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation is to improve access to dental care to the underserved of Texas and educate the public and profession about the importance of oral health care.
“Our volunteer dental professionals’ primary focus is on relieving pain and preventing infection by providing extractions, fillings, and cleanings. In limited cases, replacing missing front teeth or repairing partial dentures may be available to restore a smile,” Judith Gonzalez, director of Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation, said in a news release.
More than 80 volunteer dentists and more than 500 volunteers from the dental profession, businesses, and community groups will provide care at the free clinic, according to a release.
The services, which are at no cost, include basic, pain-relieving and preventive procedures such as dental cleanings, fillings, and extractions. The clinic will also be able to provide a limited number of front partial dentures so that some patients leave with new smiles. It is anticipated that up to 800 patients will receive treatment during the two-day clinic.
Texas Mission of Mercy, a program of the Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation, is supported by the Texas Dental Association. Since 2001, the foundation has held 78 mission events throughout Texas, and provided care to more than 41,000 patients.
For information or to volunteer, contact Marissa Gamaz, Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation marketing coordinator, at 512-448-2441, ext. 203, or visit www.tdasf.org.