Railroad tracks are being repaired at the site of a massive fire that resulted from a collision between a BNSF train and a tractor-trailer, a railroad official said.
BNSF said worked for hours to safely remove 13 derailed cars after the collision.
“Once we have cleared the site, we can begin work on restoring the area,” railroad spokeswoman Amy Casas said Wednesday. “We anticipate that we will be able to reopen the impacted section of track late this evening.”
The incident occurred about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at a marked railroad crossing on FM 2095, about a mile north of Highway 77. Thirteen cars detailed out of a total of 110 cars, BNSF said.
Milam County Sheriff Chris White told reporters that the truck driver didn’t realize the crossing’s gates were down as he moved across the tracks. He avoided hitting another vehicle in front of him, but the train hit the truck, White said.
No one was injured, although a nearby barn and recreational vehicle were damaged by the fire. Some homes had heat damage.
The BNSF train carried coal, gasoline and other combustible materials, White said.
“We were able to pull away the cars that weren’t derailed from the site,” BNSF spokeswoman Amy Casas told the Telegram. “The train was carrying mixed freight.”
BNSF said five of the impacted cars at the front of the train carried gasoline, which led to the explosion. Reports also indicated five cars carrying non-hazardous loads were on fire as well.