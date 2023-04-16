The Temple Daily Telegram’s coverage of the Cedar Valley tornado that carved a path of destruction in the Salado area in 2022 was honored Sunday with the state’s top journalism award for breaking news by the Texas Managing Editors and the Headliners Foundation.
The Telegram, competing for the first time in a revised AA division that included larger-circulation newspapers from a previous division last year, initially won the Star Breaking News Report of the Year award — one of five awards the newspaper received in the statewide journalism competition that recognized the best work from 2022.
City Editor Eric E. Garcia and reporters Christian Betancourt and Shane Monaco were cited for the first-place finish in the Star Breaking News Report of the Year category.
Other winners in that category were the El Paso Times, the Victoria Advocate and the Corpus Christi Caller-Times – all newspapers that competed in a larger division last year before the Texas Managing Editors (formerly Texas Associated Press Managing Editors) revised contest divisions based on staff sizes rather than circulation numbers.
The Telegram’s Star win also led to a statewide trophy, announced during the Texas Managing Editor convention in Galveston on Sunday.
Charles E. Green Award
Garcia, Betancourt and Monaco were honored with the Charles E. Green Award for Star Breaking News Report of the Year from the Austin-based Headliners Foundation — which recognizes the best print journalists in the state in partnership with the Texas Managing Editors.
“The sudden fury of shrieking winds that shred homes, cars and lives — right on deadline — is the epitome of breaking news,” the Headliners judge in this category said. “The Temple Daily Telegram responded just as quickly last April…in those first few hours following the Bell County tornado. The writers, doubling as photographers, demonstrate strong local knowledge of geography and community history. They smartly navigate through the flow of official statements while pulling out the emotional quotes and personal stories of stunned and terrified residents.”
Assistant Managing Editor Jerry Prickett said he was ecstatic that the Telegram’s tornado coverage was recognized by the Headliners Foundation as the best in Texas.
“I’m very happy that we beat out much larger newspapers for this award,” he said Sunday. “The team did an excellent job in an evolving severe weather emergency.”
The Headliners Foundation noted the team’s fast response to significant weather changes, including immediate and frequent news posts online and to social media.
“Garcia’s subsequent stories filled in details of injured taken to hospitals, the house to house searches, downed power lines, missing roofs and the first offers of aid and shelter with specific addresses and hours,” the Headliners Foundation said in a letter to the Telegram team.
“Christian Betancourt and Shane Monaco captured the community’s fear and shock, the dash to shepherd family members inside even as the walls came down. Their poignant description included even the local cemetery from the 1800s ripped apart, the tombstone of one young man uprooted and vanished while that of his brother remained, leaving a father to wonder who will bring them together again, how and when.”
“Monaco covered the start of recovery when daylight came, with news of hotlines, shelters, food and fundraisers as governments, churches and others responded,” the foundation said.
“The writers, doubling as photographers, demonstrate strong local knowledge of geography and community history. They smartly navigate through the flow of official statements while pulling out the emotional quotes and personal stories of stunned and terrified residents,” the foundation said. “Throughout their reporting, they leverage social media to both provide and receive helpful information.
“The April 2022 tornado coverage by the Temple Daily Telegram staff deserves recognition as the Breaking News Report of the Year.”
The Telegram team, along with other print and broadcast journalists, will be honored by the Headliners Foundation in October.
Community service, deadline writing and headline awards
The Telegram’s tornado coverage also was recognized with an honorable mention award in the community service category. That honor — awarded to Betancourt, Garcia and Monaco — recognized Telegram reporting on the Cedar Valley tornado as well as two other spring 2022 tornadoes in Central Texas that the newspaper covered.
A judge in that competition said the Telegram team provided comprehensive tornado coverage for the Central Texas region.
“Covering major weather events is an essential role of newspapers, and the staff here went all out in covering the impacts of a string of tornadoes in its region,” the judge said. “The reporting was thorough and photos captured the extent of the damage.”
In the headline writing category, TDT copy editor Randy Ray won third place for his portfolio of newspaper headlines.
Ray’s headlines included “To protect and service — your dinner” about a Temple Tip-a-Cop fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse and “A victim of fowl play,” used for a photograph that showed a Nolan Creek visitor pecked at by a goose.
In the deadline writing category, reporter Joel Valley and Betancourt, now a reporter for El Paso Matters, received an honorable mention award for their coverage of a fatal Belton High School stabbing on May 22, 2022.
In that case, Caysen Tyler Allison, now a BHS graduate, allegedly stabbed senior Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. in a campus restroom, and then fled the school before police arrested him at his West Temple home. Allison, who was indicted on a murder charge in the case, was freed from jail after a judge reduced his bond from $1 million to $175,000.
The Telegram’s sister paper, the Killeen Daily Herald, also competed in the AA division and won five journalism awards, including Designer of the Year for staffer Artie Johnson.
The Herald also received second place in the freedom of information category; third place for infographics; and honorable mention awards for deadline writing and the Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year.
The Telegram and the Herald comprise FME News Service and are owned by Temple-based Frank Mayborn Enterprises Inc., led by owner and president Sue Mayborn.