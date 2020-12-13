Good, reliable internet coverage is something communities have seen the need for during the coronavirus crisis and is the goal of a new initiative by Milam County.
The Milam County Broadband Committee launched a new initiative Tuesday seeking to improve and expand high-speed internet for all county residents, businesses and organizations. The initiative is part of a larger effort by the organization Connected Nation Texas, funded by Texas Rural Funders, with Milam County being the 11th selected community.
Milam County Judge Steve Young said the pandemic has helped to point out the need for this type of connection for everyone.
“This year has proven difficult for all of us but especially so for those in our community who do not have adequate internet access, or worse, have no access at all,” Young said. “We’re working in partnership with Connected Nation Texas to leverage the nonprofit’s experience in developing Technology Action Plans. Our local plan will provide immediate and long-term solutions for expanding and improving access to high-speed internet across Milam County.”
The committee is currently asking residents of the county to help give the organization a snapshot of the challenges unique to the county by having them fill out a survey.
Michelle Morgan, economic director for the county, said it is important that as many people as possible fill out the survey to give the most accurate image of what is needed.
Kevin Sprinkles, the Cameron Independent School District superintendent, said the expansion of local internet will be helpful for all of the county’s schools in reaching students. Sprinkles said the county has recently expanded the number of devices it gives to students and knows these students need reliable internet to connect to.
Sprinkles said the district estimates that between 20 and 25 percent of its students currently have either inconsistent internet or none at all.
“Cameron ISD was already fully committed to a challenging, interactive, technology-rich curriculum before the pandemic,” Sprinkles said. “As a result, we were able to quickly stand up a very rigorous and engaging remote learning platform in the spring of 2020. Much of what we learned in the last nine months will enable us to further enrich our curriculum, and increased internet coverage will ensure all students have access to the fullness of all remote learning possibilities.”
Those in Milam County can fill out the survey online at https://bit.ly/3na60Wg.