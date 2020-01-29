BELTON — Wet roads, unsafe speed and a swerving vehicle reportedly combined to cause major damage Tuesday to an 18-wheeler and an Interstate 35 barrier wall in Belton’s city limits.
Those factors led at about 4:20 a.m. to loss of control by the 18-wheeler’s driver of the 2013 Freightliner. The truck crashed into the southbound concrete dividing wall, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Wednesday.
The driver, 47, from North Richland Hills, reported a small vehicle came into his lane, and the accident happened because he took evasive action to avoid hitting the car.
The driver wasn’t injured and no other property damage or injuries were reported, Washko said.
The right lanes of southbound I-35 were closed for several hours to clean up the debris, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to always adjust speed and slow down during wet, rainy weather. Driving at an unsafe speed during wet and rainy conditions greatly increases the risk of losing control of a vehicle and being involved in a traffic crash.