A Belton teenager faces a first-degree felony drug charge after his parents called police about drugs at their home.
Joel Dennis Oakley, 19, was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. His bond is set at $100,000, jail records showed.
Belton police were dispatched on Aug. 5 to the 600 block of Tumbleweed Drive.
“Officers met with the suspect’s parents, who informed the officer that their son was in possession of narcotics and they wanted it removed from their home,” Belton officer Reynaldo Rodriquez said in the affidavit.
Officers told the parents that they couldn’t enter Oakley’s room because he is an adult.
However, the parents asked if they could hand him the contraband, which was in the suspect’s pockets, and the officer agreed.
Oakley’s parents gave officer a vape pen labeled Ooze, which the officer recognized through experience to be THC wax. Officers were also handed a white pill bottle and two nicotine vape pens.
“The officer explained to the suspect that possession of THC was a felony,” Rodriquez said in the affidavit.
THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive element of marijuana plants and cannabis products that gives people the sensation of being high.
Oakley stepped outside the home and gave officers other contraband, including three more vape pens containing THC and another white pill bottle with several pills Oakley said was Ecstasy.
“The pills weighed 8 grams and field tested positive for methamphetamine,” Rodriquez said. “Based on the number of pills (over 30) and their weight, affiant believes the pills are not for personal use, but are an amount intended for delivery or distribution to others.”