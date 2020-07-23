U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, included language in House Resolution 7608, the minibus appropriations bill, to instruct U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to create technologies to combat and prevent the spread of invasive zebra mussels that have spread across Texas lakes.
“Zebra mussels are an invasive species that are wreaking havoc on America’s lakes,” Carter said in a news release Thursday. “In Texas alone, nineteen lakes are classified as infested, including TX-31 lakes Belton, Georgetown, Stillhouse (Hollow) and Granger.”
Carter said the language in the resolution “tells the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to create technologies that will eliminate zebra mussels without the addition of chemical agents. While zebra mussels may seem like a small issue, we have seen this creature impact water supply in communities across Texas. In Texas, there’s no more valuable resource than water and it’s important we protect it.”
H.R. 7068 is currently on the House floor for debate. Final passage is expected Friday, the release said.