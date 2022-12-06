Although Louis Hill served in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps at Fort Hood for nearly 30 years, the Harker Heights resident was eager to find a new way to serve his Central Texas community.
That newfound goal led the 54-year-old to enter the Temple Police Academy last July.
“I was in the law enforcement business for the last 30 years or so, so when I decided to get out of the military I thought that this was a great chance for me to continue my service but in a different way,” Hill, who will join the Harker Heights Police Department following graduation later this month, told the Telegram.
On Tuesday, Hill and 20 other cadets from Class 2022-B at the Temple Police Academy took part in a victory run that was escorted by units from both the Temple and Temple College police departments.
The route — which began at the Temple College Police Department facility and ended at the Temple Police Department — was approximately 2.2 miles in length and took about 30 minutes to complete.
Although a BNSF Railway train temporarily blocked the route on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for approximately 15 minutes, Steve Phelps, the division director for business and career professions at Temple College, called the moment a success.
“This was the first time we ran through the community but there were people on their front porch cheering them on and saying, ‘We support you,’” he said. “That’s exciting for us because you don’t hear about that often. You hear about the bad so for them to see that and then for us to see them about to go off onto bigger and better things is exciting.”
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds shared that sentiment.
“You are really about to embark on perhaps one of the most noble professions,” he said. “In many regards, I’m very, very jealous of where you are in your career versus where I am because it’s an exciting time. It’s an incredibly noble profession to live a life of service for folks you’re most likely never going to meet. I wish you nothing but the best.”
These 21 cadets, who started their training last July, are set to graduate at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at Temple College.
“I wanted to serve in a certain way and live life with a purpose so the police really appealed to me,” said Megan Fowler, who will join the Cedar Park Police Department following graduation. “I’m looking forward to getting with my department, learning their specific procedures and getting to know my city.”