If earth has its Hells Angels, then heaven surely has its Biker Bishop.
By all outward appearances, the Rev. Eugene Cecil Seaman (1881-1950), the rector at Christ Episcopal Church, would have been a disappointment: diminutive in stature, flaming red hair and — most alarming of all — a bachelor. He didn’t fit the pattern or expectations of what the congregation wanted in a parish priest when he arrived in 1907.
The former Temple Episcopal priest won admiration as a speed-demon, motorcycling bishop among far-flung West Texas towns.
Considering the fragile shape of the congregation and church building at the time, he was likely disappointed in Temple, too. The congregation had poured much of their resources into its new building completed in 1905. The church was heavily in debt — a present-day equivalent of $109,176.88. Operating expenses showed a deficit of $785 (in current dollars) each month.
While other Temple denominations designed their houses of worship for preaching, the Episcopalians concentrated on celebration of the sacraments — the communion service and the altar. The English-inspired church appeared small, cozy and intimate, reflecting a Gothic country parish rather than an urban cathedral. Members had little funds to complete the interior; so, the surroundings were stark and uninviting.
However, Seaman’s first problem was more basic.
After several months of temporary housing, he was able to move into the church rectory (the priest’s house), located next door to the church. At his own expense he installed a “sanitary closet,” an indoor bath and toilet. The church later reimbursed him, when funds were available.
Indoor plumbing apparently was a novelty for Temple’s Episcopalians. The two-year-old church building had no restrooms. Parishioner Clara Shelton Stephens (1884-1975) recalled that next door neighbors (devout Methodists) allowed the Episcopalians to come and go to their indoor bathroom in her house.
“It was always like Grand Central Station,” Stephens said.
To make matters worse, leaks erupted in the basement and the baptismal font.
Seaman’s first efforts centered on organizing men’s and women’s service groups and instituting a pledge system for donations. He also increased the church’s outreach to the poor and needy. Under his guidance, the congregation eked its way to operating in the black and added new features, the most impressive being a bell for its belfry.
Seaman eventually earned respect of his Temple parishioners, gaining a reputation as “a young man of abundant ideas and enthusiasm,” according to the 1983 church’s history, “Whosoever Believeth.”
Attendance in Sunday services slowly began to rise from about 50 each Sunday to sometimes more than 200. The bell also played an important role in summoning all to worship — including Fritz, a parishioner with four paws and a wagging tail.
Fritz’s owner was Herbert William Smith (1862-1943). The dog faithfully followed Smith to church every Sunday morning and right into worship. Although Smith would dutifully put the dog out, as soon as the front door opened, the dog would prance right in again.
Even on Sundays when Smith, a railroad conductor, was out of town, Fritz heeded the Lord’s Day. As soon as the church bell pealed, he trotted over from Smith’s house a few blocks away and right into church with missionary zeal. Seaman welcomed all to worship, including Fritz.
Fritz was even responsible for at least one parishioner to mend her errant ways. Daisy H. Leake (1887-1933) started to attend church more frequently. Her reason was simple: “If that dog can go to church every Sunday, so can I.”
As the congregation grew, Seaman’s interest grew in an attractive young parishioner. Seaman wooed Henrietta Morgan (1890-1971), whom he married in 1912. This union would forever tie him to Temple, and he frequently returned.
Other additions during his tenure included a new altar that complemented the interior architecture, an etched brass cross for the altar, two large brass vases and a pair of large candlesticks. A few months later, the church also added a new stone font to replace the leaking baptistery. These are still in use.
Seaman’s successes in Temple caught the eye of bishops, who quickly called him to be a missionary bishop and church planter in Northwest Texas.
In 1913, Texas Episcopalians redrew their diocesan boundaries; Seaman was consecrated the second Missionary Bishop of North Texas, serving the northwest Texas Panhandle.
Fueled by a boundless passion for ministry, Seaman prepared to be a traveling bishop among distant Panhandle towns connected by only dirt roads and tumbleweeds. Besides a Book of Common Prayer, Seaman equipped himself with a tent, folding chairs and a small portable hand organ for open-air services.
The distance between towns was a challenge: Automobiles were rare; service stations were even scarcer. A motorcycle was a perfect solution.
Records are unclear how he hatched the idea for a motorcycle, but Seaman may have gotten the idea while in Temple. In July 1910, the first automobile and motorbike races were introduced at Lake Polk Park (later renamed the Sammons Center and Lake Jim Thornton). The Temple Daily Telegram reported more than 3,000 attended the first-ever gas-powered race, adding that “appetites were whetted” for speed and drama.
Along the West Texas byways, Seaman easily served the 11 churches astride his chopper by trekking 1,000 miles each month. He often quipped that he was “pastoring the pastures of West Texas.”
Former parishioners recalled he often roared up to a church fully vested in bishop regalia with only a few minutes to spare. As his surplice and stole fluttered in the wind, he quickly dusted off his cassock as he swept into the church.
Seaman retired in 1945 after a remarkable record and help from his faithful motorcycle.
Meanwhile, every Sunday, Christ Episcopal Church worshipers are reminded of his pastorate here: The bell rung at the beginning of every service was acquired and installed during his tenure. Fritz the faithful canine and a motorcycle are optional.