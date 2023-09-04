A Louisiana woman is accused of shooting a man over a $2 debt — prompting the wounded victim to leap from his second-story apartment window to escape.
Kennedi Elise Green, 21, of Brusly, La., is charged with a second-degree felony in connection with the April 18 incident at the University Courtyard Apartments, 2315 S. First St., across the street from the Temple College main campus.
Green was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
The victim told police the shooting occurred after he and Green argued over a $2 debt he owed her. Later that day, at about 3:42 p.m., she showed up at his apartment with a weapon.
“The suspect entered his apartment with a firearm he described as an AR-15, and he closed the door on her,” an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department said. “The suspect shot through the door and the bullet struck (the victim) in the leg.”
The wounded man found the nearest exit.
“Witnesses told officers that they saw (the man) leap from his second-floor window, and run toward the office, and soon after, the suspect Kennedi Green walking from the apartment to her vehicle holding a firearm that looked like a rifle,” the affidavit said. “Witnesses were familiar with the suspect because they had previously played on the same sports team.”
The victim was taken to a local hospital before police arrived, witnesses said.
Witnesses and the victim described the shooter and her vehicle — which led to a citywide police search. Police had urged residents to avoid the area as they investigated.
“She is considered armed and dangerous,” police said at the time. “If you see her, do not approach her, and call 9-1-1.”
Green was later located by police and arrested.
“The suspect admitted to arguing with the victim over $2, but denied shooting him,” the affidavit said. “A search warrant was executed for the suspect’s vehicle and officers located an AR pistol.”
Green was freed from the Bell County Jail after posting a $150,000 bond on April 24.
She was a Temple College student from fall 2020 until spring 2022, school officials previously said. Green played on the TC women’s basketball team as a student, rosters show.
426th District Court records show that Green is scheduled to appear before Judge Steve Duskie for an arraignment hearing at 9 a.m. Sept. 15. She has a pretrial hearing set for 9 a.m. Nov. 3.