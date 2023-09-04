Kennedi Elise Green

Kennedi Elise Green, 21, of Brusly, La., is charged with a second-degree felony in connection with the April 18 incident at the University Courtyard Apartments, 2315 S. First St., across the street from the Temple College main campus. Green was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

A Louisiana woman is accused of shooting a man over a $2 debt — prompting the wounded victim to leap from his second-story apartment window to escape.

