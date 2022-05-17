Temple High School held its annual “signing day” celebration for its fine arts students Monday evening — an event held since 2019 that recognizes students who intend to pursue a degree in fine arts.
Six seniors were honored: Terry Austin, Michelle Boyles, Hanna Prince, Kelsi Seiter, Jesus Garcia and Conner James. Austin will be majoring in music education at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Boyles will be majoring in music education at Sam Houston State University. Prince will major in theater education at Texas State University. Seiter will major in theater design and production at Oklahoma City University.
Jesus Garcia and Conner James also intend to major in music education and music, respectively, but plan to attend Temple College first.
“It has been a special event for us ever since as these are students who are very active in our programs and we have been able to watch them grow and flourish as artists, musicians, actors, and/or dancers,” Catrina Lotspeich, Temple ISD’s director of fine arts, said in a news release. “I am very pleased to honor the six fine arts students … who are going on to pursue careers in theater and music. We look forward to seeing them back in our fine arts programs in the future as teachers, guest speakers, or clinicians.”
These students — who reflected on their career in fine arts as they were recognized — combined for more than $116,000 in scholarships.
“To me this means everything, because it means that I’ve accomplished something in my life and I’ve made it,” Seiter said. “I’ve been stage manager at Temple High School for the past two years and done about eight shows, so I really feel like this has prepared me. I am so grateful for my four years in the program.”
Austin, who earned All-State honors as a Tenor I singer last January, was thankful to everyone who has helped along the way.
“I feel that today marks a great accomplishment and I am really excited about how this can help me in the future,” Austin said. “All of my directors played such a big part in helping me get to where I am. I’m not sure I can really express how grateful I am for all they’ve done, especially this year, with me making it to All-State.”