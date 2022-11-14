The Belton Independent School District has names for its two upcoming elementary schools.
The campus in Temple’s North Gate subdivision near North Belton Middle School will be called James L. Burrell Elementary, while the campus in the Hubbard Branch subdivision off of OT Tyler Drive, Belle Hubbard Trail and Holland Road will be called Hubbard Branch Elementary.
These names were selected after Belton ISD officials fielded nominations through Oct. 15.
“Once the nomination deadline passed, submissions were gathered and a School Name Selection Committee was established,” Belton ISD assistant superintendent of operations Mike Morgan said in a staff report. “The 12-member committee included community members, parents, students and district staff. The committee met to review the name submissions and to determine name recommendations to bring to the board of trustees.”
Overall, 32 nominations were made.
“It was extraordinary the quality of nominees that were presented from our community and the significance that each one of them had to our local community and Belton ISD,” Morgan said during a school board meeting on Monday. “We didn’t have things that were just random or things that didn’t make sense. Every nomination that was made was very authentic and had a very good connection to Belton ISD.”
Burrell — who served at the T.B. Harris School before integration and at Belton Middle School and Belton High School post-integration — taught vocational education, worked with special needs children and drove school buses during his multi-decade tenure with Belton ISD.
Area 3 trustee Suzanne McDonald was among the many pleased to see his name nominated.
“This is an opportunity for us to do something historical,” she said. “Anyone who knows anything about Mr. Burrell knows the very basic pieces. He was part of this district for over 50 years. He basically committed his life to this community.”
Trustee at-large Janet Leigh agreed with McDonald.
“I know some members of the Burrell family. They are stellar shining examples of our community,” she said. “Mr. Burrell — whether he was teaching special education, working with other students or driving a bus — did so many things. He was here pre-integration and post-integration and he is such an example of who we should all strive to be. He’s just this pivotal figure that our community needs to know about and remember forever.”
Belton ISD trustees, in a 6-0 vote, opted for Hubbard Branch Elementary over its other two options of Creekside Elementary and Dr. Vivian Baker Elementary and cited geographical reasons.
“I think Hubbard Branch has been what we’ve called this site since I’ve been on the board,” trustee at-large Ty Taggart said. “So to me it would be a simple way to go with Hubbard Branch because it is what we’ve called it. People in the community know it as such. I think this is more of a geography situation.”
Mascots and school colors will be selected at a later date, according to Belton ISD.
Construction underway
Belton ISD broke ground at its North Gate site last September.
The 105,775-square-foot facility — designed by Huckabee Architects and built by Cloud Construction — will be financed by the $173.8 million bond that Belton ISD voters approved last May to tackle fast growth, program equity, safety, technology, and aging and evolving facilities.
It is currently projected to cost approximately $40.1 million and is expected to serve about 800 students when it opens.
The footprint for the facility — which will feature a centralized cafeteria and gym, collaborative spaces, connectivity to the outdoors, comfortable seating options and ample parking — was spurred by input from students, parents, teachers and staff.
“This was such a fun process,” Mike Boyle, a lead architect with Huckabee Architects, said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “It’s not every day that we’re able to engage with the community and that really makes a difference because, at the end of the day, this design is the community’s design.”
Opening dates for the two new schools have not been determined.