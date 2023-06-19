Belton ISD shares a commonality with many Central Texas school districts — it is expanding its footprint and it is doing so quickly.
Last week, Mike Morgan, the district’s assistant superintendent of operations, provided the school board with a much-anticipated update on its 2022 bond projects that stakeholders approved just over a year ago.
The $173.8 million in total 2022 bond funding has already led to construction on James L. Burrell Elementary in Temple, $37.7 million, and Hubbard Branch Elementary in Belton, $43.6 million.
“It’s just extraordinary from week to week how much work is going on at the sites, especially in our two elementary sites at this time,” Morgan said.
James L. Burrell Elementary is expected to be completed in November 2023, while Hubbard Branch Elementary will be completed in April 2024, according to Belton ISD.
“We are en route to a late fall substantial completion and a January move-in for those students that are zoned to Burrell Elementary,” Morgan said. “So we’re really excited about hitting those timelines.”
He emphasized how much of the structure at James L. Burrell Elementary, 8104 Glade Drive in Temple, has already taken shape with exterior and interior wall framing, roofing, windows and more completed.
“The work this summer is exciting,” Morgan said. “We hit a milestone last week and that is the permanent power is in place and is ready to be turned. If you’ve been following construction and heard some of our conversations over the last 18 months, permanent power, transformers, switchgear and some of those things have been difficult to get so we’re very pleased to say that those items are all in place.”
Hubbard Branch Elementary, meanwhile, is still in its foundational stages.
“We completed our third concrete pour this morning,” Morgan told trustees during a school board meeting on June 12. “Things that will happen over the summer are storm drainage infrastructure, structural concrete installation, structural steel framing and (concrete masonry unit) walls. So we are moving very rapidly on this project as well and are really excited with the construction team that we have there and the work that’s being done.”
Other construction projects in the works are CTE, band hall and fine arts additions at Belton High School, fine arts additions at Lake Belton Middle School, additions at Southwest Elementary, and various safety improvements.
“Construction on the addition at Southwest Elementary will begin soon, and work on the campus safety vestibules will begin at campuses later this summer once a contractor is chosen and materials are available,” Jennifer Bailey, the district’s executive director of communications and community engagement, said in a news release. “BISD anticipates having construction documents finished this summer. Construction on the campus safety vestibules is expected to extend into the fall.”
Trustee at-large Janet Leigh is excited to watch the construction for each and every project unfold.
“I see field trips coming,” Leigh told Morgan. “It is going to be so fun and exciting to see all of these finished, and I know that y’all will bring us updates as things finish. It would be really awesome to see some of these in person as they finish. I don’t know how that works, but that would be cool.”