James L. Burrell Elementary

Construction continues at James L. Burrell Elementary, 8104 Glade Drive in Temple. The school is expected to be completed in November 2023 and open in January 2024.

 Courtesy | Belton ISD

Belton ISD shares a commonality with many Central Texas school districts — it is expanding its footprint and it is doing so quickly.

