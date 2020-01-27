BELTON — An outsider will lead Belton schools for the first time in nearly 20 years.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees Monday afternoon unanimously agreed to name Matthew L. Smith, the chief of staff and deputy superintendent in Leander ISD, as the finalist for superintendent.
“The Belton ISD board of trustees are excited to have selected a candidate that understands how to remain focused on student success while addressing a district’s fast growth,” President Suzanne McDonald said in a statement. “Matt’s career in public education started in the classroom and his experience demonstrates a true passion for leading effective teams dedicated to improving student outcomes. We believe he will embrace and enhance our district’s culture as we grow and shape the future of our students and community.”
The board, as outlined in state law, must wait 21 days before officially hiring the lone finalist. The board is expected to consider hiring Smith on Feb. 17.
“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to become the next superintendent of Belton ISD,” Smith, 44, said. “I look forward to building relationships with the students, staff, parents and community members as we continue to provide an education that is dedicated to the success of every student in our system. These are exciting times for this district and I am confident that we will learn together, grow together and evolve with a steadfast focus on creating exceptional student learning experiences.”
The last time the school board picked an external candidate as the district’s top administrator was in March 1997 when they tapped Harold Ramm to succeed Joe Pirtle as Belton ISD superintendent.
Smith will succeed Susan Kincannon as the leader of Belton ISD. Kincannon left the district in September to become the Waco ISD superintendent. She worked in Belton ISD for 20 years — eight of which as its top administrator.
“I’m ready for a change. This will be my 30th year in education. I’ve been here for almost two decades,” Kincannon told the Telegram in August. “I’m ready to take on a new challenge, grow some more and continue to learn myself as a leader.”
Smith has worked in Leander ISD for more than four years. Last year, he served as acting superintendent as the Leander school board searched for a new leader and previously worked as the district’s chief academic officer and assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.
Thompson & Horton LLP — the third-party firm that helped Belton trustees through its superintendent search — also conducted Leander ISD’s top administrator hunt.
“Dr. Smith, in our interview with him, was very student focused, but also very focused on relationships with staff,” board Secretary Janet Leigh told the Telegram. “It was very important for us to have somebody who would empower and encourage the staff. Everything we’ve learned about him, he is very relational and very intelligent leader. Those were two of our main things.”
The board picked Smith after conducting a national search and gathering input from community members through a survey and focus groups. Smith came out on top of a field of 43 applicants.
Like Belton ISD, Leander ISD has faced growing pains. Leander ISD grew from 37,158 students to 41,326 and opened four schools — three elementary school and a new high school — during Smith’s tenure, according to a news release.
Belton ISD grew by 3,000 students to nearly 12,000 since 2011.
“When you’re looking at a district headed in an upward trajectory, like we are, he seemed to hit all the points of a person that will enable us to take the next steps into being a big district but (also) valuing student-led everything,” trustee Ty Taggart said. “He checked all those boxes.”
Smith, a former English teacher, has worked in education for nearly 20 years in schools across the country, including in Virginia and Oregon.
Smith, who grew up in Middlesex, New York, has three degrees: A bachelor’s degree from Virginia Wesleyan College; a master’s degree in education administration and supervision from Arizona State University-West; and a doctorate in school leadership from Concordia University.
Smith is married to Heather Smith, and they have two daughters: Hailey, 16, and Summer, 13.
In the five months since Kincannon’s departure, Robin Battershell — a longtime educator who was superintendent of Temple and Salado ISDs — has temporarily taken the reigns of the district.
“I’ve gotten to know you over the last five months, and I didn’t know you at all before that,” Battershell said during last week’s school board meeting. “I’ve seen (the school board) agonize over the process, ensuring there is a good process and then using that process to bring forth the very best person. We have confidence that you have gone through that process and you will bring us the very best you can.”
The interim superintendent — whose contract was extended last week to March 17 — has spent the last few months laying the groundwork for Smith. The interim superintendent and administrators have compiled lists of facility and instructional improvements as well as begin preparing the school board for its next bond and potential new campuses.
“Thank you for helping this board stretch and grow under your leadership in this short amount of time. We have grown by leaps and bounds,” McDonald told Battershell last week.