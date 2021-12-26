At the close of every year, signs of “peace and goodwill” are plastered on every store front and highway billboard. The same is true this year.
Is peace really possible nowadays?
Maybe a look at past unpeaceful years can help chart a course to placid waters.
In 1943, World War II lumbered on in Europe and along the Pacific. Although Allied forces made a few gains, there were many more defeats. In March of that year, the Nazis “liquidate” the Kraków Ghetto, when thousands of Jews were killed, sent to extermination or dispatched for slave labor.
At the same time, the city of Beaumont exploded in racial unrest. The mayor called in the Texas National Guard and the city remained under martial law for five days. Beaumont was one of many cities — including Detroit, New York City, Mobile, Ala., Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Baltimore, St. Louis, and Indianapolis — where intense race riots occurred during the war.
So many events to track, so many losses — it was all too much to absorb. For one Belton woman, peace came in unusual places at unexpected times. In the midst of all of war’s turmoil, just before New Year’s Eve 1943, Bessie Palmer Carpenter (1889-1979) stepped out of her Belton home to feed her chickens.
While her chickens clucked for their dinner, a white dove flew down and joined its avian cousins for a seedy repast.
Bessie called to her husband, Tom (1889-1956). He figured the dove was gentle and later caught it. The Carpenter family called their friendly feathered interloper “dove of peace,” because that’s what they and the rest of their world longed for the most at the close of this terrible year 1943.
However, by August 1945, as the world recovered from the battering and bombings of World War II, people wondered just how to make peace amid such carnage.
According to newspaper accounts, Bell County remained tensely quiet on a long, hot summer day as residents awaited news of Japan’s surrender after the bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima.
Hopes of victory flushed by the first rumors of the war’s end persisted through the dragging delay. Radios were plugged into every nook and cranny of homes and shops. People were calm.
Perhaps the surest sign of peace was being able to sit unbothered in a lawn chair, listening for good news on a scratchy radio.
Along the downtown streets of Temple, Belton and Killeen, military and civilians straggled about, running errands and straining to hear any broadcast updates. On any other day, people spent the day as they usually would, but the peace negotiations were uppermost in their minds. Hitler had been defeated; Japan was laid waste. Why the delay?
By late December 1945 with surrender papers signed, people were celebrating the happiest of holidays. Cities were festooned with colored lights and greenery.
One of the best — and loudest — contributions to the holidays was music broadcast from two outdoor amplifiers from the Belton USO. The amplifiers pointed in opposite directions so that the whole downtown was flooded with renditions about “peace,” “goodwill,” and “dashing through the snow” — even if snow only appeared in storefront displays.
But the job of peace was never an easy flip of a radio dial.
Just ask a Camp Hood Jewish chaplain ordained in 1942, Rabbi Bernard H. Lavine (1915-1987), who was among those who spoke up, drawing on his experiences as an Army chaplain in the Philippines and at Camp Hood.
At the outbreak of the war in 1941, the regular Army and Navy had no rabbi serving as chaplain, although 29 were in the Reserves.
More than half a million American Jews were expected to be serving in the military by early 1942, requiring the service of hundreds of Jewish chaplains. But, at the time, the total rabbinate in the country was slightly more than 1,000, according to Rabbi Philip S. Bernstein of the Jewish Welfare Board. The Jewish Welfare Board quickly endorsed chaplains, Lavine among them.
As the only Jewish chaplain on post, Lavine juggled multiple duties ranging from performing the ritual bris on baby boys born at McCloskey Army Hospital in Temple to interceding with military commanders with reports of anti-Semitism and violence against Jewish soldiers at the camp. Camp Hood’s incidence of racial discrimination was rumored to be high.
Lavine would later draw on his experiences at Camp Hood as he and two other keynoters spoke to the National Conference of Christian and Jews for the annual observance of the brotherhood movement in 1945. He pushed for more thoughtful conversation and empathy as paths to true peace.
“The true foundations of peace lie within ourselves, in our churches, schools, clubs, businesses and families,” he told an audience of Catholic, Protestant and Jewish clergy and lay workers. “Unless individuals exert effort to attain brotherly understanding, wars with their ever-higher cost of suffering, sorrow, tragedy and death will continue to haunt this generation and its children.”
To achieve true peace, he said, the nation would have to work for it at home and abroad.
By 1946, “peace” had been redefined as “toughing it out.” The army of occupation required 1.5 million military members stationed at faraway posts — 125,000 of them from Texas — meaning that peace still required a heavy price to pay.
Meanwhile, back in Belton, Bessie Carpenter kept a close eye on the hungry, but friendly dove as her personal symbol of peace.
“She was a real sweetheart,” said her great-nephew, Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter. “She loved her birds and requested a birdhouse be erected at her gravesite.”
A sure sign of peace in any year.