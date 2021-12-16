Local animals channeled their holiday spirit during a “pet Christmas party” on Thursday at Woods Flowers in Temple — an event that shop owners Frank and Carol Hajda said will benefit the Temple Animal Shelter.
“Our dog Emma only had one day to live at the Waco pound,” Carol Hajda told the Telegram. “She weighed four pounds, was timid and growled at me … because she had been abused so badly.”
However, Emma’s owners have noticed a “complete transformation” in the years since her adoption.
She loves people again.
“Now, Emma brings so much joy to not just us … but for our customers as well,” Carol Hajda said. “I even have people with young children that will come on Saturday just to see her.
During the pet Christmas party on Thursday, area residents brought donations — which included money, blankets, cat food and dog food — to Woods Flowers, 1415 W. Ave. H in Temple.
“It’s so important to support local animal shelters … and give these animals a home,” Carol Hajda said. “They can bring so much joy to a person.”
The Hajdas also have the fundraising support from a few students at Travis Science Academy.
“The eighth-grade students always do a community service project, and this year several students wanted to take care of the animal shelter,” Kathy Cook, a Middle Years Program coordinator at Travis Science Academy, said. “They started working out the details on that when Emma’s Pet Christmas Party was announced. It just blossomed from there.”
The students, who will install fundraising posters across campus, are asking for donations to be brought to the campus’ front office by Feb. 28.
“Then we’ll take the donations over to the animal shelter, which does so much work for all of the animals here in Temple,” Cook said. “Our students are so excited that they’re going to be able to do that.”
Although students at Travis Science Academy can opt for a different community service project each year, Carol Hajda is eager for Emma’s Christmas Pet Party to become an annual fundraising tradition.
“The first person that was in here with her dog today was having us taking different pictures with her, her husband and their dog. It’s just been wonderful,” Carol Hajda said. “We have had so many people that have just been so excited about this … so we’re gonna probably have another one next year.”