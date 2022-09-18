The Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center was a lively place on Sunday, the second and final day of the 40th annual Temple Model Train Show hosted by Central Texas Area Model Railroaders.
The variety of second-hand O-gauge items offered by Scott Smiley of Austin at his booth — Smiley’s Toy Trains — served as a good representative of the overall show.
“We’re doing all right,” he said. “A little better than average.”
Dealing in Lionel and other brands, he offered model engines, cars, tracks, transformers—”everything you need to make a layout and then to expand it.”
Lionel started making model train sets in the 1900s, he said, and some of his material is 75 years old.
“I am trying to create some train sets for beginners,” he said. “I sold a set at $50. I sold another at $150. And then there are other sets at around $300.”
For the past 10 years, he’s been going to five or six shows a year, he said.
“I’ve decided I’m going to slow down on that,” he said. “I need to spend more time playing with my trains than selling them.”
As for what has kept him in the hobby, he said it’s because it has so many aspects: electricity, wiring, magnetism and mechanical systems. You could add in artistry, he said, for the craftsmanship and woodworking involved in building the layouts.
“It’s got all these skill sets that I know and love to participate in,” he said. “You’re working with your hands.”
Unfortunately, he said, these are things the children of today are not necessarily interested in.
“There are younger guys coming up, but not in the numbers they were in the days of the baby boomers,” he said.
At his booth, Keith Timm, 73, of North Richland Hills, said he specializes in model trains that are out of production. Instead of buying wholesale, he said, he buys at shows like this one, estate sales, flea markets or from someone who’s getting out of the business.
“I’ve been doing this since I was 17,” he said. “I would like to think I could double my money. Normally I do pretty good.”
He does about eight shows a year, he said. He used to do many more, but doesn’t like to travel far, and there are fewer shows.
“A lot of the club members are older,” he said. “Some of the clubs have disbanded.”
The younger generation is into computers and gaming, he said. However, he said, CentraMOD, the Temple club, has “quite a few” younger people.
The computerization of controlling model trains might be a way to connect with the younger generation, he said.
“I’m a member of the National Railroad Association,” he said. “They’ve started to understand that they need to get more young people involved in the hobby.”
Bill Bernard, 80, of Round Rock said he’s been a member of Tinplate Trackers for about six years. His dad gave him his first train set when he was 4 or 5 years old, he said.
“Of course, he played with it more than me,” he said. “But I haven’t always been doing trains throughout the years. It’s a great hobby to be in when you’re retired.”
Tinplate Trackers works with children who are mentally handicapped, he said. The club brings them in for “fun runs” with trains during Christmastime.
“All autistic kids are different, but they light up when they either get to run or watch trains,” he said.
During one of these in 2018, he said, there was a 12-year-old boy who “had never uttered a word at any time,” he said.
About 25 minutes after the boy and his family arrived, Bernard said, the boy suddenly exclaimed: “Trains!”
“Since then, he has progressed into having conversations with his parents,” he said. “His family still comes to see our trains run in and around Round Rock.”