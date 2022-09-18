Temple Model Train Show

Joe Prado, 73, a member of Tinplate Trackers of Austin, places an O-gauge model passenger car on a display track Sunday afternoon at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.

 Larry Causey/Telegram

The Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center was a lively place on Sunday, the second and final day of the 40th annual Temple Model Train Show hosted by Central Texas Area Model Railroaders.

lcausey@tdtnews.com