Belton ISD will be evaluating the safety at each of its 19 campuses through audits that will be conducted this spring.
Texas law requires a report based on these school safety audits — which follow procedures developed by the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University in San Marcos — to be completed once every three years.
“It’s not just for campuses,” Michael Morgan, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of operations, said during a school board meeting on Monday. “We’ll be reaching out to our administration office, our support services, our warehouse and all of the other district facilities that we have. It’s for us to do a self audit to identify hazardous threats and vulnerabilities that might pose a danger.”
However, he noted that Belton ISD has already been conducting some school safety audits.
“(The Texas Education Agency) started this year, in conjunction with the Texas School Safety Center, a TEA intruder audit,” Morgan said. “So we’ve had six of those so far, four of them in February, and I am very glad to say that there were no findings. Our campuses did excellent jobs and the assessor/inspector that we’ve had has been very complimentary.”
Belton ISD also recently developed a School Safety Task Force, composed of hundreds of stakeholders, after a Belton High School student was arrested and charged with murder in May 2022 for allegedly stabbing another student in the boys’ restroom.
“I think these meetings, as a parent, are encouraging to see,” Kerri Pearson, a mother to three Belton ISD students, told the Telegram last July. “Our district is wanting voices from all the different stakeholders in our community. It’s showing that our district is trying to be proactive.”
Moving forward, Belton ISD plans to continue to involve the Belton Police Department and the Temple Police Department, which provide school resource officers for its campuses in Belton and Temple, in its efforts to continually improve school safety.
“It’s just another layer of proactive measures to ensure we’re doing everything we can to keep students and staff safe,” Morgan said.
Findings are expected to be presented to Belton ISD trustees on June 19 before a final report is submitted to the Texas School Safety Center by Aug. 31, according to Belton ISD.
“By the end of school, we will be prepared to discuss it with our district safety committee and our board of trustees,” Morgan said. “We will not only review the plan but also will show you our findings and anything that we intend to do to improve safety based on the findings of our audit.”
With the Robb Elementary School shooting last May in Uvalde, the assistant superintendent of operations emphasized how he expects more feedback to be provided than it has in the past.
“It is a Legislative session so we do anticipate that school safety will be a heavy topic this year,” Morgan said. “In the past, the three-year audit was kind of a self assessment where you didn’t get a lot of active partnership. But I fully anticipate that we’re going to get an active partnership from the Texas School Safety Center on improvements.”