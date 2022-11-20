If you plan to travel this Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone.
About four million Texans are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the upcoming long holiday weekend, according to AAA Texas. The estimate is a 1% increase from last year.
“Travel for Thanksgiving continues to rebound to nearly pre-pandemic levels as families and friends are eager to enjoy time together during the holiday weekend,” Galen Grillo, AAA Texas vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “Plan ahead, consider working with a trusted travel advisor and remember proper vehicle maintenance to help prevent breakdowns.”
Most travelers plan to drive to their destinations as road trips are up .4% over 2021, but 2.5% below pre-pandemic levels in 2019, the organization said.
More than 238,000 are expected to fly to their Thanksgiving destinations — up 6% over 2021. Air travelers are urged to arrive early and anticipate long Transportation Security Administration lines.
“If possible, avoid checking a bag to allow for more flexibility if flights are delayed or you need to reschedule,” AAA Texas said.
U.S. metro areas — including Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles — are expected to see additional traffic during the period from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Nov. 27.
Traveling early on Wednesday or before 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day is recommended. AAA Texas said travelers should avoid peak hours — between 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this coming week.
Gas prices
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas has decreased in recent weeks — close to where prices were during Thanksgiving 2021.
On Sunday, the average price for regular unleaded was $3.009 — 12 cents cheaper than last week but slightly less than prices during Thanksgiving 2021 ($3.029)
In Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area, the average price is even lower.
AAA Texas said the average price in the Bell County area is $2.965, down from the average of $3.22 a month ago. The current average is about the same as Thanksgiving 2021 when the average price was $2.985.
The current average in Temple-Killeen for premium unleaded gasoline is $3.60, lower than last week but higher than last year’s average of $3.56
Diesel fuel also costs more. The current average price is $4.48, up from $3.24 from a year ago.
Cheapest prices
The lowest price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Temple was $2.77 — about a quarter lower that the state average. That price was found Sunday at the H-E-B store at 1206 W. Adams Ave., according to Gasbuddy.com.
The next lowest price was recorded for $2.82 at the CEFCO store at 1212 W. Central Ave.
In Belton, the lowest price for regular unleaded was $2.79, reported Sunday at the CEFCO store at 614 Holland Road.
In Killeen, the lowest price for regular unleaded on Sunday was $2.79 at CEFCO store at 1887 N. W.S. Young Blvd.
Other transportation
Texans will also increase their travel by using other modes of transportation, AAA Texas said.
More than 77,000 plan to travel by bus, cruise or train, which is up 22% from last year and down 13% from 2019 levels.
Bell County currently has no passenger bus service after a Trailways operator in Temple and Killeen shuttered its operations earlier this year. (Waco is the closest city to use passenger bus service.)
Amtrak rail passenger service is available daily at the Santa Fe Depot in downtown Temple.
“With travel restrictions lifted and more people comfortable taking public transportation again, it’s no surprise buses, trains, and cruises are coming back in a big way,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “Regardless of the mode of transportation you have chosen, expect crowds during your trip and at your destination. If your schedule is flexible, consider off-peak travel times during the holiday rush.”