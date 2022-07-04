Audubon Texas and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, partners in the Bird City Texas program, are accepting applications from communities that wish to receive Bird City Texas certification.
The program, now in its fourth year, recognizes the contributions that communities make to improve nature in and around where people live, work and play, according to a news release.
“All communities, big and small, are eligible to participate” Richard Heilbrun, TPWD urban wildlife program leader, said. “Bird City Texas is a great way to demonstrate that a community values nature, that they’re willing to improve that nature, and that residents are encouraged to get outside and experience nature.”
The first four communities in the Bird City Texas program were announced in 2020: Bastrop, Dallas, Houston and Port Aransas. Three others were certified in 2021: Galveston, San Antonio and Surfside Beach.
Certification is based on work in three categories: education and engagement, habitat management and improvement, and removal of threats to birds, the news release said.
Community residents are encouraged to be part of the process, Heilbrun said.
“Bird City programs are led by either municipal staff or by community members in partnership with city or county staff,” he said. “The strongest applications are those that have a team of people working together.”
Applications for Bird City certification are accepted through Dec. 2, but applications must be started by Nov. 1. More information and resources can be found at https://tpwd.texas.gov/wildlife/birding/bird-city-texas.