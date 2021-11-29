A Corpus Christi woman who pleaded guilty in October to fleeing from police in 2020 was sentenced to six years probation on Monday.
Whitney Rosborough, 27, pleaded guilty on Oct. 4 to evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Part of her sentence includes completing her probation in Nueces County as deferred adjudication.
If Rosborough completes her probation with no issues, a deferred adjudication sentence will allow her to have her conviction off her criminal record, according to Texas law.
Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said at about 4:46 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2020, officers responded to the 22500 block of SW HK Dodgen Loop to a suspicious vehicle on the road.
Once at the scene, officers observed a blue BMW sedan traveling west with no tires on the rims of the car’s passenger side, Arreguin said.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and identified Rosborough as the driver.
“Rosborough jumped out of the vehicle, and the vehicle started to roll off,” Arreguin said. “Rosborough then jumped back into the vehicle and fled the scene.”
A short time later, Arreguin said, officers located Rosborough’s vehicle at SE HK Dodgen Loop and South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. She was outside the sedan when officers arrived.
While officers attempted to arrest Rosborough, she began to resist and tried to get back into her car until she was tasered and subdued, Arreguin said.