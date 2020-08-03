HOLLAND — Mystery seeds from China have arrived in Bell County — even as close as a Holland farm located on Romberg Road.
Gary and Sherry Spiegelhauer aren’t sure why they received them, but Sherry said Monday she assumed it was because Gary is a farmer.
The envelope “just showed up in the mail. I knew right away it was not legit,” Sherry said. “We didn’t open it. We just felt them. You can tell it’s seeds.”
At first, the Spiegelhauers put the package in the barbecue pit. However, since they haven’t received any calls back from the recommended phone number or their several emails, Gary wrapped the unopened package in duct tape and put it in his shop.
“You know that duct tape fixes everything,” Sherry said.
The package, which has a United States Postal Service shipping label, indicates it was sent from Zhejiang, China.
Osama El-Lissy, with the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, said the contents of the packages may be several plant species.
Since July 2013, El-Lissy has been the deputy administrator for the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services’ Plant Protection and Quarantine.
El-Lissy also indicated the mailings could be part of a “brushing” scam.
Brushing is sometimes used in e-commerce and involves creating fake orders to boost the ratings of a seller. The seller pays someone a little bit to place a fake order or uses a person’s information to place an order themselves, according to the Better Business Bureau.
All people who receive these unrequested seeds in Texas are told to report it to the USDA-APHIS. Send an email to Carol Motloch, USDA-APHIS’ Texas PPQ state operations coordinator, at carol.m.motloch@usda.gov. It is advisable to include contact information, as in an email and phone number, along with a description of package information. Also suggested is sending a photo of the label and packaging material.