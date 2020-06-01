At least 27 people at Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation, a South Temple long-term care facility, have contracted COVID-19, according to the management company.
The new infections are part of the 33 reported cases since Saturday, according to the Bell County Public Health District. That pushed the county’s total to 366. So far, four people have died.
Caradey Healthcare, which operates nursing care facilities in 13 Texas communities, said in a news release Sunday 18 residents and nine employees have tested positive for the virus.
Bell County health officials announced Saturday that the facility had an outbreak of the virus, resulting in at least one death.
Bell County officials will hold an online news conference at 4 p.m. Monday.