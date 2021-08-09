Temple ISD trustees unanimously approved Courtney Christian as Hector P. Garcia’s next principal during their regular school board meeting on Monday — a hire that placed her first among six candidates.
Christian, who earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Harding University in 1996 and a master’s degree from the University of Texas at Tyler in 2012, previously served as an assistant principal at Sparta Elementary in Belton ISD.
“I’m super excited to be here … and I want to thank y’all so much for this opportunity,” Christian said during the meeting. “From the beginning, Temple ISD stood out. Temple ISD has become known for deeply supporting their administrators and their staff, so that was a huge draw for me.”
William Middlebrook, a Hector P. Garcia music teacher who served on the hiring committee, shared that excitement.
“Mrs. Christian comes with a wealth of knowledge in curriculum and instruction, having served as a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher, an intervention specialist and an instructional coach,” he said during the meeting. “It is a great pleasure that the committee recommends Mrs. Courtney Christian for the position of principal of Hector P. Garcia.”
Christian told trustees that she is already enjoying her time working alongside the staff at Hector P. Garcia.
“We had a great day of learning today and I’m excited to continue that, so thank you for approving me,” she said. “I feel like we’re family already.”
She emphasized how she plans to collaborate with her staff throughout the upcoming school year in an effort to set expectations while cultivating a sense of culture at Garcia Elementary.
“We talked a lot today about deep levels of understanding our students … so we’re looking forward to digging into that and looking at how we can personalize learning for those kids,” she said. “Thank you so much for allowing me to call Temple home and hope to have a long career with you guys.”
During the meeting, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said Christian is a perfect match for Temple ISD.
“There are some folks when you go through the interview process where you say, ‘If they are hired for that campus they would be perfect,’” he said. “But every now and then (a candidate) leaves the interview room and you’re like, ‘They would be good anywhere.’ Courtney, that’s exactly what we felt when you left. I know Garcia is excited to have you and you guys are going to do some really good things there. We appreciate you choosing us.”