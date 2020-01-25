BELTON — A new superintendent is on the horizon for Belton schools.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees — after five months of meetings, sifting through resumes and interviewing candidates — is expected to name its finalist or finalists for superintendent Monday.
More than 40 Texans applied to be Belton ISD’s top administrator. The school board narrowed that field down to six.
“Going beyond each individual’s impressive experience and qualifications, it has been their sincerity, professionalism and overall skill that has shown through in interviews,” board President Suzanne McDonald said.
Whomever they choose will replace Susan Kincannon, who left Belton ISD in September to lead Waco ISD.
A third-party firm — Thompson & Horton LLP — is helping the trustees find the district’s next leader.
Candidate interviews
David Thompson, a partner at the law firm assisting in Belton ISD’s superintendent search, described the six superintendent contenders as being extremely qualified to lead the district.
All six candidates have doctorates, Thompson said. Three of them are sitting superintendents and the other half are senior-level administrators in other school districts, he explained.
Residents of Belton ISD — which covers its namesake city, Morgan’s Point Resort, West Temple and areas of unincorporated Bell County — said they preferred an educator with a doctorate to lead the district.
McDonald listed three specific concerns the school board has been weighing as they considered candidates: One, the safety and well-being of students; two, managing and planning for growth; and, three, stewardship of district resources.
“Several are well prepared to handle the district’s growth and demonstrated an informed understanding about both the opportunities and challenges that growth brings,” McDonald said.
Transparency has been discussed with the candidates, the school board president added.
“All have been asked about operating in the sunshine and understand our commitment to transparency,” she said.
Diverse field
The six candidates, Thompson pointed out, are diverse.
“The group they interviewed included men; it included women; it included racial diversity; and it included people at different stages of their career,” Thompson said.
Thompson and his work partner, Mike Moses, a former Texas education commissioner, said they intentionally recruit a diverse group of superintendent candidates.
Between the two men, Moses said, they have a far-reaching network of educators. That is useful in a search like the one Belton ISD is conducting, the former superintendent of the Dallas and Lubbock school districts explained.
“One of the things that we’re able to offer the district is at least a knowledge of people who are in the field: Men, women and people of ethnic diversity, people who are the rising stars, people who are in the power stroke of their career. We just watch for those people. We recruit those people,” Moses said. “We’re always on the lookout for talent — that’s basically how we’re able to assist the board.”
‘A lot of due diligence’
The school board, Moses said, has spent a significant chunk of time with the superintendent candidates. They have even spent some time with the candidates’ spouses, he added.
“They are going to be moving or making a move to a community so we want to be sure there is a good fit,” the former educator said. “The board has spent — as you can tell, with the initial interview, the follow-up interview with the candidate and their spouse, and then another two or three hours — they’ve spent a lot of time on this. That’s important because it’s an important decision for them. That’s kind of how they’ve worked through the last couple of weeks with their pool.”
It is almost certain that Belton ISD’s next leader is among the final six candidates. It is rare to get this far in the process and have someone withdraw from consideration, Thompson said.
“We’re pretty careful … before we get to an advanced point in the process to make sure that if a board is willing to move forward that a candidate is also willing to move forward,” the lawyer said.
The third-party firm, Moses said, ensures everyone is on the same page before moving forward with a potential finalist.
“This board has worked and done a lot of due diligence,” Moses said. “I would be surprised if they’re not able to continue and bring their search to closure.”