A beady-eyed stowaway scampered off a ship docked in Galveston and sent the entire state into a panic.
While the looming specter of COVID-19 (nicknamed Coronavirus 19 or Wuhan flu) fills the news, another epidemic horrified Texans a century ago — bubonic plague, the same affliction that had terrorized Medieval Europe and killed from one-quarter to one-third of the population.
Medical authorities a century ago feared the same for Texas.
Bubonic plague is caused by bacterium Yersinia pestis that infects fleas that, in turn, infects rats and other rodents. Galveston, with its active seaport, was a handy hopping-off place for these pesky infected hitchhikers. Medical researchers now consider the 1920 plague to have originated in Vera Cruz, Mexico, then traveled to New Orleans and on to Galveston.
At first, a few patients started getting sick in June 1920. Although Galveston had the state’s only medical school and an extraordinary cadre of seasoned medical professionals, bubonic plague was such a peculiar possibility that most doctors in town didn’t consider it at first.
Like with the first appearances of COVID-19, Galveston health officials were caught unaware. Some families were slow to call for medical help, thinking the illness would pass; many more physicians overlooked bubonic plague as an actual possibility.
Then, a 17-year-old feed store worker died on June 20. Tests confirmed he died of the plague.
Unlike with COVID-19, once doctors diagnosed the disease, they knew the origin. The source was clear: Rats infected with Yersinia pestis came off ships and scampered to convenient feeding areas, where the fleas bit humans and the droppings contaminated food. Authorities knew how to stop its spread.
State and local health officials united with government leaders and news agencies to get word out immediately. Included in their messages was timely information about the outbreak and risks as well as an explanation of solutions. The information campaigns and quick response saved lives and prevented widespread infections.
The Temple Daily Telegram editorialized, “The presence of the bubonic plague indicates cleanliness is necessary for persons and communities.”
In just days after the first reports from Galveston, cleanup forces mobilized. Temple’s health officer Dr. Thelbert Forney Bunkley (1890-1972) decreed “a war of extermination against rats.”
“Rats have inflicted much property damage here recently, but the principle reason for the warfare is that of health preservation,” he told the Telegram.
Galveston was the headquarters for the Santa Fe Railway and Central Texas’ link to Gulf ports. Railroad officials realized that cars ran the risk of transporting infected rats throughout the state. The possibility of a statewide epidemic was so severe that commerce into the state’s interior — including the rail-dependent cities in Milam and Bell counties — was threatened.
Rats and mice found easy pickings in warehouses, garbage heaps and kitchens.
Following their natural propensities for sweet varmint love, amorous Rodentia did what came naturally, and their babies quickly overtook and outnumbered two-footed human inhabitants.
Besides plague, they are also the bearers of an encyclopedia of diseases affecting humans and pets. No carnivorous cat herd provided effective birth control for these destructive pests and their propensity for procreation. Rodent anarchy ruled — fleas and all.
Temple, a key railroad hub with a roundhouse and shops, would be an easy target for the next plague outbreak. Rail workers were tasked with fumigating railcars with a highly toxic mixture of cyanide and sulfuric acid — effective against rats but extremely hazardous to humans. Cars were treated in Galveston, and a second time in Temple.
The rat slaughter began at the insistence of the State Department of Health urging all communities to conduct “rat campaigns” to clean up and eradicate the vermin.
“The extermination of the rat in Texas is not any joke,” said Dr. Charles Walter Goddard (1869-1927), the state health officer and formerly a Holland resident, “and woe be unto the town or rural community that treats the matter lightly and fails to act until a cause of plague actually develops or kills some of its citizens…. The facts are, no community in Texas is safe or will be safe in years to come unless every infected rat is killed.”
Bell County extension agents quickly began blasting county newspapers with information about exterminating rats and rodent-proofing houses and businesses. Bell County cities and unincorporated communities staged massive cleanups and offered bounties for each rat tail harvested in the kills. The 1920 campaign was considered a success. In a 10-day roundup, a total of 2,225 were dispatched to Perdition. The Health Department paid five cents for each harvested rat tail.
Driving out the rats was a countywide effort, thanks to organized campaigns. The human bubonic plague ended with a final case diagnosed in December 1920. In 1921, another 10,000 rats were killed throughout Bell County.
Quick response and communication helped stop a wider epidemic. Between June and November 1920, Galveston reported 18 cases of plague in humans and, of those, 12 proved fatal. Soon, Beaumont and other coastal cities reported plague cases. Isolated cases popped up as far away as San Angelo. No incidents of plague were reported in Bell County.
Despite aggressive efforts to oust rodents and their passengers, plague-infected rats continued to appear, the last in May 1922. To make sure, rat campaigns and countywide cleanups continued throughout the next decade.
As a result, more than 220,000 rats were killed in Belton alone in 1928. The statewide campaign that year netted a rat harvest of 3.7 million, thus saving the state about $6 million in crops and materials and no accounting for how many lives.
Prevention of disease proved to be the most successful deterrent against the plague — just like hand washing is an effective defense against most modern-day viruses.