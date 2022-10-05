The Belton Whataburger hosted Belton Police Department officers for National Coffee with a Cop Day.
Mary Hart and Jim Arthur were enjoying some coffee at the restaurant during the event. The pair of longtime friends had the opportunity to speak with some of the officers present and get to know the men and women that patrol the streets of Belton.
“It was nice to talk to the officers,” she said.
Police Capt. Allen Fields attended the event to connect with the residents he swore to protect.
“We received a very positive, overwhelming response,” he said. “We try to keep a really good footprint in the community, and it is evident by the response we got today. We’re basically just having conversations.”
Over those conversations, Fields said he heard about interactions those present had with police interaction.
“Almost everybody that I talked to had a story to relate of a dealing that they had with the Belton Police Department and how it was always a positive thing,” he said. “It’s good to hear stories like that.”
Community outreach events, Fields said, allow officers to interact with the public and learn about the things that concern citizens.
“We’re here to listen,” he said. “Their problems are our problems. We need to find a way to work together to solve them. The police are not going to solve all the problems in the world by themselves. We are going to need the community to help us.”
Whataburger Operating Partner Paul Bullock said he welcomed the police presence at his restaurant.
“This is a very good turnout,” he said. “Having this with the locals is very good. It’s a great relationship between them, us and our guests.”
The active police presence, Bullock said, also helps make an impression in the minds of young employees.
“We have some kids that maybe this is their first job,” he said. “They might be on the fence of either doing right or doing wrong. These relationships with the coffee with the cops can help steer them in the right direction.”
Janice Ratliff was unaware of the event as she had coffee with an old friend. Retired from the Belton Fire Department, she chatted with officers and reminisced about her time working for the city.
“We talked about me working,” she said. “Events like this help people know that they are here. They’re available and that they’re the good guys.”
The Temple Police Department held three Coffee with a Cop events at all three Whataburger locations in Temple.
The events went from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday at 115 N. General Bruce Drive, 1415 SW HK Dodgen Loop, and 6705 W. Adams Ave.
“We had about four officers at each location,” department spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said. “It was a good flow of people. I was at the one on West Adams.”
Mackowiak said these events help people meet with police outside the usual circumstances surrounding a crime.
“It is important to be able to gather with our community through events like this,” she said. “There, we can sit down with our community members over a cup of coffee to discuss whatever needs to be discussed in an environment where everybody feels comfortable.”