A Temple man was arrested Sunday for assaulting a pregnant woman.
At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the Travelodge at 4001 S. General Bruce Drive in reference to an assault.
Dennis Cory Wilson, 42, was arrested and transported to Bell County Jail.
No arrest affidavit was available Tuesday, according to the Bell County District Clerk’s Office.
Wilson was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
Man didn’t register as sex offender
A 40-year-old Temple man didn’t register as a sex offender, so he was arrested at about 8:53 p.m. Friday at the adult probation office, 200 W. Ave. G.
The arrest warrant was issued by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department for the reported failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, according to Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems.
Officers identified the man as Henrique Garcia Jr., confirmed the warrant, arrested him and took him to the jail.
Garcia was convicted in May 2007 of indecency with a child by sexual contact. The girl was 7 years old, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender registry.
He is required to register annually for the rest of his life.
Garcia’s bond was set at $5,000 for the third-degree felony.
Shots fired at Temple home
Officers went at about 9:30 a.m. Friday to check a shots-fired call in the 800 block of South 20th Street, according to Weems.
Shell casings were found and damage consistent with a gunshot was found at a residence.
No one was injured. The case is active, Weems said.