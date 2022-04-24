A century ago, spring rolled in with bluebonnets and burning crosses.
As Miriam Amanda Ferguson and her former governor-husband prepared for her run for governor in 1922, Bell County voters were in a dilemma wrapped in white sheets: Whether to vote for a Ku Klux Klan candidate or the wife of a disgraced Temple banker.
The then-president of the Texas League of Women Voters wondered which would be more disastrous to Texas: “a question as to the greater evil — the Klan or Ma Ferguson.”
Bigotry had a way of creeping in on little cat feet, especially in Central Texas as the area became more diverse. Evil flourished when good people took money without questioning or considering the web of consequenc-es.
Clear evidence of the KKK’s insidious influence is found in the 1920 Blue Bonnet yearbook for Baylor Female College, now the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. One page shows members of the college’s KKK chapter and skull and crossbones insignia. However, the coeds’ Klan club is omitted in subsequent yearbooks. To reinforce its presence, the Klan donated to the Baylor Female College’s choral for music scholarships and a choir trip. College administration continued to welcome the Klan’s largesse.
The Klan’s main public appeal was as a fraternal lodge, a refuge for white Protestants drawn to its promise to reform politics, enforce prohibition and champion traditional morality.
Because of the Klan’s staunch anti-liquor platforms, many women — such as the Temple Daily Telegram’s society editor Lucy McGregor (1877-1944) — were outspoken supporters. By 1924, an estimated three million women were counted among the Klan ranks.
Klan members viewed women as vulnerable and in need of protection, especially against assault and unwanted attention. A 1921 newspaper account read, “At Belton, James Collins, a Negro, was given 60 lashes by masked men, and a placard, ‘Whipped by Ku Klux Klan,’ placed on his back, following his release from jail after a grand jury had failed to indict him on the charge of making insulting approaches to white women.”
In another clear rite of spring, during the April 1926 statewide Klan rally held at Midway Park between Temple and Belton, thousands of robed Klansmen watched an exhibition football game between the Belton High Tigers and the Temple High Wildcats.
The Klan’s rising influence was rooted in the economic woes after World War I and downturn in a formerly robust agricultural economy.
In 1919, devastating inflation that resulted after the war led to massive nationwide labor strikes. The Klan spread quickly as members bred distrust of Catholics, Jews, blacks and other “foreign” elements.
This, in turn, led to a “red scare,” a fear of the spread of communism to America. But the communist threat never genuinely materialized.
Instead, this inflation, and the sharp deflation that followed, led to a resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan, which grew in membership from a few thousand in 1919 to as many as four million by 1924. Unemployment topped 20%; agricultural prices — especially cotton — cratered.
The Klan grew rapidly, especially among otherwise godly church people and venerable institutions as they succumbed to the charm and generosity of white-hooded masses.
Bell County men followed suit and formed local chapters — although records and numbers are scarce because of the Klan’s strict rules of secrecy. Bell County had at least two documented chapters. Among the groups was the Knolan Kreek Klan No. 73, chartered on Christmas Eve 1921.
The day before the Knolan Kreekers officially formed, members pledged to “100% Americanism” marched en masque through downtown Temple streets. Among their members were pastors, politicians, physicians and prominent businessmen — the elite of their communities.
In fact, the Klan’s messages zeroed on family values. During an Armistice Day parade in downtown Belton in November 1922, masked klansmen sported banners proclaiming, “Married Men — Spend your affections at home”; “Purity of Womanhood”; “Better schools”; and “We stand for the Protestant religion.”
Force wasn’t necessary to gain converts; all that was needed was a slick greasing of palms and the right slogan with appropriate trigger words. For example, a protracted revival at Temple’s First Methodist Church resulted in 400 converts in March 1922. At the final service, the evangelist received $200 from the Temple klavern “in appreciation for the good he had had done.”
In 1923, the Klan presented $50 to a Disciples of Christ evangelist during a July encampment. “Let’s give the boys a whale of a cheer,” said the pastor, gladly pocketing the money. The audience roared in appreciation.
In October 1922, the white-robed gang showed up at an unnamed Salado church, just as a prayer meeting began. “The church was packed to capacity, and a large part of the crowd were unable to get inside the building and took their places outside and endeavored to see what was transpiring,” according to one newspaper account.
Klansmen marched solemnly to the rostrum as the pastor welcomed them. The masked man explained the Klan’s origin, history and purpose. The pastor offered a short prayer in support of the Klan after receiving a cash donation.
This incident was repeated several times throughout the county, especially during spring revivals when church attendance was high. Klaverns in Temple and Belton regularly contributed to local charities, supported needy families and donated to welfare projects — especially to Confederate widows.
Not all communities were charmed by the Klan.
When Klansmen announced in September 1921 their intent to parade in Bartlett, Mayor Stanton Allen (1871-1946) sternly announced, “If any masked men march through the streets tonight, they will be arrested and dealt with according to the law of the city and the state.”
Some even dared to speak up at the Klan’s seductive recruitment tactics.
At a Temple rally in August 1922, keynoter George Edwin Bailey Peddy (1892-1951), who served on the legal team to clinch Ferguson’s impeachment, railed against the Klan’s meddling. “The Ku Klux Klan is tearing down the churches and injecting itself into all of our institutions,” he said, adding “Hell will be full of those damn political preachers.”