An annual charity golf tournament will tee off next month with funds going to support local activities and programs for children.
The 21st Annual Dr. Ralph Wilson Jr. Wildflower Charity Classic will be held Monday, Nov. 7, at the Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple. The event is one of two held annually by the Temple-based Ralph Wilson Youth Club, which provides various education and recreation programs to local children.
Golfers at the event will spend the day playing 18 holes at the country club, with prizes set aside for the teams of four that do the best job.
Brett Williams, executive director of the youth club, said that the event has continued the past two years despite the COVID-19 pandemic as the organization made slight changes for safety.
“In 2020 and 2021 we didn’t see a ton of loss in terms of participation, with everything we have seen going on in our country,” Williams said. “Actually, having the tournament was giving the community a time to come out and see people and socialize.”
So far, Williams said, the event has received a lot of interest from the community. More than 20 of the four-man teams are already filled up.
Tickets for the event can be bought individually or as a group, with four sponsorship levels available for local businesses or organizations.
Each individual ticket is $225 and includes access to the 18 holes of golf, participation in the lunch and awards dinner and other gifts and prizes. Sponsorship levels range from $350 at the low level to $2,000 at the high level.
Organizers said that those people or businesses who don’t wish to participate in the golf portion of the event can still help out by sponsoring a hole or donating prizes to be raffled off.
The prize raffle, Williams said, would be open to all those who wish to purchase tickets and not just those who participate in the golf competition.
Williams said that all funds generated from sponsorships and tickets will go directly to the organization due to the efforts of others in the community.
“Thanks in a large part to the individuals who help us underwrite this event, 100% of the proceeds go back to the youth club,” Williams said. “When you sign up to play, if you are a $1,000 sponsor, $1,500 sponsor or a $125 sponsor, all (that money) goes back to Ralph Wilson Youth Club.”
In the past two years, Williams said local residents and businesses have really stepped up and helped the club through the pandemic. He said many maintained their level of donations or even increased them.
Williams said that the youth club has not needed to raise its rates, despite inflation concerns, for its programs due to donations made to the organization, 1515 S. 25th St.
“I just encourage everyone find a way to donate,” Williams said. “Every dollar makes a difference when it comes to the kids that attend Ralph Wilson Youth Club. That is how we can make it so affordable and hold back in a time when inflation is affecting our country in such an adverse way.”
Those interested in participating in the golf tournament have until Monday, Oct. 31, to register and can do so at https://bit.ly/3MI4AjB.