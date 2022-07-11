Temple ISD’s upcoming fine arts academy will honor the legacies of Cornelius Carl Sampson — a former principal of Dunbar High School — and Durward and Jean Howard — two longtime Temple High School educators — after trustees unanimously approved the campus naming on Monday.
The project in Temple ISD’s southeast quadrant, which is expected to be financed with about $38.2 million in 2022 bond funding, will be called the “Sampson-Howard Elementary School.”
It is expected to open for student enrollment in the fall of 2024, according to Temple ISD.
During the regular school board meeting on Monday, Temple ISD school board Vice President Ronnie Gaines emphasized how Sampson — the valedictorian of the Temple Negro School in 1915 — left a lasting impact on children locally and beyond.
“In 1938, Sampson was named principal of an African-American high school in Corpus Christi. He was credited with renovating the school’s infrastructure, creating music and athletic programs, starting a free lunch program and introducing the school’s first vocational training program,” Gaines said. “In 1970, Sampson, along with Hector P. Garcia, played a significant role in the landmark court case Cisneros v. Corpus Christi ISD. That case resulted in the integration of the school system and expanded civil rights to all minorities.”
Gaines also alluded to the Howards’ credentials.
“In 1979, Durward Howard was named the first-ever director of fine arts and humanities for Temple ISD. Jean Howard was a longtime civics and social studies teacher at Temple High School,” he said. “In 1971, the Howards co-founded the THS humanities class and taught together until Durward’s retirement in 1984. The humanities class combined art, music, literature and drama for THS seniors.”
Temple ISD school board President Dan Posey, who was absent from the meeting, called it an “absolute privilege” to recognize all three individuals with this honor.
“Cornelius Carl Sampson’s contributions to education have had a lasting impact, not only on Temple, but on people across the state of Texas,” he said in a news release. “It is also very fitting that a school that will serve as a fine arts academy bear the names of Durward and Jean Howard who profoundly enhanced fine arts for the students of Temple ISD and the entire Temple community.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott, who highlighted how the district was last tasked with naming a campus more than 25 years ago, agreed and commended trustees for the thoughtfulness they put into their naming selection — a process that began with recommendations from stakeholders.
“Putting these two names together into one school highlights significant contributions at the state and local level,” he said during the meeting. “It is often said that your real legacy in life is that of your own children. Through some extensive research, we have learned that neither Cornelius Sampson, nor Durward and Jean Howard had children of their own. However, in the absence of their own children, they will have an elementary school that will be full of children to represent their legacies.”