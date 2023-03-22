BY JOEL VALLEY
TELEGRAM STAFF WRITER
Belton ISD will break ground on its Hubbard Branch Elementary School at 9 a.m. on Thursday in Belton’s Hubbard Branch subdivision.
The event at 1651 OT Tyler Drive in Belton — the site of the second of two elementary schools being built with May 2022 bond funds — will feature remarks from Belton ISD officials, including school board President Jeff Norwood and Superintendent Matt Smith, as well as other community leaders.
Belton ISD voters OK’d the campus, which is expected to cost about $37.7 million, as part of a $168.8 million bond issue in the May 7, 2022, election to address growth, program equity, safety, and aging and evolving facilities.
“We’ve seen so many rooftops (built) there over the past couple of years,” Smith said when the Belton ISD school board called for an election last year. “It’s projected that Tarver Elementary will be over 1,000 students in a couple of years, and it’s built for just a little less than 800. So we’ve actually added two portables at Tarver Elementary School already to address the growth.”
Trustees selected Hubbard Branch Elementary’s name in a 6-0 vote during a school board meeting in November 2022 after Belton ISD officials fielded dozens of nominations from community members.
“I think Hubbard Branch has been what we’ve called this site since I’ve been on the board,” at-large trustee Ty Taggart said. “So to me it would be a simple way to go with Hubbard Branch because it is what we’ve called it. People in the community know it as such. I think this is more of a geography situation.”
Last year, Belton ISD, a district of about 13,000, grew by 780 students and Southlake-based Zonda Demographics previously told trustees to expect the same growth moving forward.
However, Hubbard Branch Elementary School is expected to help ease those growing pains with a capacity for about 800 students — the same capacity that another new school, James L. Burrell Elementary, is projected to have, according to Belton ISD.
Belton ISD broke ground at its James L. Burrell Elementary site earlier this school year.
The 105,775-square-foot Burrell facility — designed by Huckabee Architects and built by Cloud Construction — will feature a centralized cafeteria and gym, collaborative spaces, connectivity to the outdoors, comfortable seating options and ample parking.
“We believe that with spaces that are intentionally designed to create something exceptional for kids, we can do something amazing for each and every one of the students that we serve in our school district,” Smith said at the time.
Burrell Elementary is expected to have cost $40.1 million when completed.