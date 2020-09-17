An elderly married couple was fatally shot in their home near Holland, according to preliminary autopsy reports released Thursday.
Floyd Williams, 80, and wife, Pricilla, 78, were found dead at their home Wednesday on Campbell Hill Road.
Preliminary autopsy reports said Priscilla Williams died of a gunshot wound to the head and Floyd Williams died of gunshot wounds.
The manner of death in each case was listed as homicide, according to the reports.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, who pronounced the couple dead and ordered their autopsies, referred questions to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
The couple was found by Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies, Lt. Bob Reinhard, spokesman, said.
Family members hadn’t been able to reach the couple for a period of time and contacted the sheriff’s department, Deputies looked through windows and saw one person on the floor. After breaking into the house, the second body was discovered, Reinhard said.
The sheriff’s department has not named a suspect in the case.